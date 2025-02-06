Unpacking Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday released the transcript of a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that has been at the center of a lawsuit between CBS and President Trump.

The transcript of the interview shows that Ms. Harris gave a lengthy answer to a question about Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister. About 21 seconds of that answer was aired in a preview of the interview on “Face the Nation.” A different seven-second part of the answer aired the next day in an episode of “60 Minutes.”