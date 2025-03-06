What’s Going on with Undersea Cables?

China is escalating its rhetoric towards the U.S. following President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs that increased taxes on Chinese imports from 10 to 20 percent.

“Intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Tuesday.

“If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the embassy said on X.