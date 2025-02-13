What a Generational Political Shift Looks Like

Friends, it is with a heavy heart that I am writing the final edition of Techne—for now.

This newsletter will be on pause for the foreseeable future, as I need to settle my parents’ estate and won’t be able to devote the time needed to make Techne what I’d like it to be. I’ve enjoyed putting this newsletter together every week and hearing from so many of you in the comments, over email, and on social media. My work at the American Enterprise Institute will continue, as will my commentary on X. So please don’t hesitate to reach out!

This newsletter has always been about more than just policy analysis. It’s been about tracking how technology, governance, and culture intersect in ways that shape our world. Before signing off, I want to reflect on where we are politically, because the changes happening now will define the policy landscape for years to come.

A Moment of Profound Change

In the first edition of Techne, I explained “Why I’m Out of Step With My Generation”:

Among my millennial friends, and even more so for Gen Z, it’s common to believe that the United States is in terminal decline. But I remain an outlier because I think the United States’ best days could still be ahead. The country faces challenges, to be sure, but we have an abundance of resources and minds to meet those challenges. In this inaugural issue of Techne, I want to explain why I’m optimistic.

My optimism in America’s resilience has shaped my perspective throughout my writing. It’s also deeply tied to my background. I’m a midwestern Protestant, born and raised in a culture traditionally dominated by Germans, giving the region its tendency to cut down the tallest poppy. But it is also a place where hard work and competence matter more than self-promotion.

Nicholas Cannariato captured this perfectly when he wrote in the New York Times Magazine,

Chicago, for ‘The Bear,’ is depicted — accurately — as a place where the goal is not necessarily to win status or acclaim so much as to create something great and original, ambitious without pretense, committed to excellence for its own sake rather than prestige or fame.

At the same time, I grew up with the internet. I’m a digital native, if that’s a meaningful cohort. We had dial-up internet when I was young, and when high-speed DSL became available, we were the first on the block to get it. My high school was an early adopter of the internet because it had been connected to a precursor network to the internet in the 1960s.

And I grew up in Springfield, Illinois, a decidedly political town that forced you to hide your political leanings, while also reading discussion forums, LessWrong posts, and the early blogosphere. In short, my politics are indelibly shaped by the digital.

Because I was there when it was all going down, I wrote a piece last July, asking, “Did Wokeness Get Its Trial Run On Tumblr?” In the 2010s, Tumblr served as an incubator for what would later be known as “woke culture.” I saw it firsthand. The open-ended structure and anonymity created a space where diverse, often marginalized communities could thrive, fostering personal storytelling and deep discussions about identity. The platform was many users’ first introduction to intersectional politics, which have since permeated mainstream discourse and shaped social and cultural debates.

Tumblr served as a bellwether at a time of a parallel development in our institutions toward the elevation of identity. DEI has become a target of the right, and for some valid reasons. Instead of fostering environments where people can thrive based on competence and contribution, our institutions are courting preferential treatment based on identity.

Writer Tracing Woodgrains’ excellent reporting on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hiring practices for air traffic controllers captures this tendency. As he detailed,

A scandal at the FAA has been moving on a slow-burn through the courts for a decade, culminating in the class-action lawsuit currently known as Brigida v. Buttigieg, brought by a class who spent years and thousands of dollars in coursework to become air traffic controllers, only to be dismissed by a pass-fail biographical questionnaire with a >90% fail rate, implemented without warning after many of them had already taken, and passed, a skill assessment. The questionnaire awarded points for factors like “lowest grade in high school is science,” something explicitly admitted by the FAA in a motion to deny class certification.

And then there are the stories from Aaron Sibarium and Chris Rufo on how shifting cultural paradigms are challenging established norms in education, politics, and society alike. All of this is to say there’s a shift in politics underway that is being dominated by online political conversation. The internet is reshaping political and institutional power.

I saw Tumblr users’ reaction to identity a decade ago. Likewise, we are only just now seeing those reverberations in politics today.

Disruption comes to Washington.

Trump 47 is decidedly different from Trump 45. It feels more like a first presidency than a second presidency. If 45 was about draining the swamp, 47 is about deleting its code. And it’s being spearheaded by Elon Musk, who first made a name for himself in the Dot Com era.

In the last year, tech has come of age in a way. Who could have predicted that Musk would become such an important political figure? He bought Twitter, became politicized, then became the biggest donor in the election cycle. Now, in the first couple weeks of Trump 47, Elon is driving significant elements of the political conversation.

With Musk leading the Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce, disruptive tech has truly arrived in Washington, as I explored in “The Ascension of the Silicon Valley Mafia”:

These new leaders in the tech right came out of the Web 1.0 world. PayPal was sold to eBay in 2002, making Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and [David] Sacks all major players as tech investors. Musk became the biggest political donor this election cycle, giving out $277 million, and is going to help run the new administration’s government efficiency initiative, DOGE. Meanwhile, Thiel was an early backer of Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and has gained broader influence with Trump. Add in Sacks and it is clear that the PayPal mafia has ascended politically. Also betting big on Trump this year was [Marc] Andreessen, the creator of the Netscape browser, which was sold for $4.3 billion to AOL in 1999. He then used that money to open Andreessen Horowitz, a successful venture capital firm. If there is a through line, it’s that the leaders of the Internet Exceptionalism era are trying to reform government.

What began as cultural shifts in digital spaces have now extended into governance, with Silicon Valley figures moving from industry disruptors to central players in federal policy. In 2025, we have tech talent being directly applied to reduce the size of government. It is an important moment to mark, and Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is playing an outsized part.

Musk deserves credit for being innovative. I don’t think anyone in the government reform movement thought about utilizing the Treasury Department’s payment system to drive reform, largely because there are so many laws against accessing and utilizing this sensitive data. As expected, courts have put a hold on what Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is doing, and as expected, there have been plenty of online conniptions about these pauses.

Disruption alone is not governance. The techno-libertarian push to overhaul the federal workforce through automation, efficiency measures, and private-sector methodologies may streamline some agencies, but it could just as easily produce bureaucratic dysfunction on a grand scale. Whether DOGE ends up as a transformative project or a cautionary tale will depend on execution, and Musk has never been known for his patience with the slow-moving machinery of government.

And yet, despite my reservations, I find myself more optimistic than not. There is a generational shift underway, and for all the uncertainty of this moment, I prefer this dynamic. Energy policy, AI policy, and infrastructure are all trending in positive directions, and for the first time in years, there is a genuine conversation about technological progress rather than just regulation and risk. ‘

I think it’s important to remember: Donald Trump is a boomer, Elon Musk is Generation X, and the biggest voting block are Millennials. We are just at the beginning of this transformation.

As I close Techne, I am still left in awe of this weird network we have built. In this era of profound transition, the fusion of technology, politics, and culture presents both opportunities but also sobering challenges. What began with freewheeling experimentation online has evolved into a seismic shift in how we govern, debate, and innovate. The very tools that once connected us in digital spaces are now being used to remake the halls of power. They have ushered in a new paradigm where Silicon Valley pioneers wield influence traditionally reserved for career politicians.

For so many reasons, it is a moment of change.

Until we meet again,

🚀 Will

