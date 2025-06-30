Skip to content
Wanderland

The Road to Smurfdom

The greatness of man vs. the greatness of his manner.

Then-Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower talks with American paratroopers on the evening of June 5, 1944, as they prepared for the Invasion of Normandy. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)
By
One of the most important documents in the annals of the American presidency is a handwritten note by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, then still some years away from the presidency, a few sentences of which were not made public until years after they were written. The note explains in a few brief words that the invasion of France we now call “D-Day”—the beginning of Europe’s liberation from the Nazis—has failed and that the surviving troops had been withdrawn. 

The note concludes: 

The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.

Eisenhower could give a political speech with as much rhetorical flair as the next (Midwesternly repressed) guy, and there is a bit of high-flown language in his corpus. But even his special-occasion rhetoric had the quality of directness to it—“all that bravery and devotion to duty could do” is an epitaph worthy of a hero—and he was allergic to bombast.

Imagine yourself there, with him, on the evening before the invasion. The intelligence is good but uncertain at points, no one knows exactly what the forces of Adolf Hitler know about the planned invasion, the weather looks like it might turn against American plans. Eisenhower spends the afternoon before the invasion visiting with Normandy-bound paratroopers from the 101st Airborne. He is sending at least some of them to their death. He knows this—he has been a soldier all of his adult life, including 16 frustrating years as a major without being promoted. He also knows that an invasion of Europe is necessary and that plenty of young American men are going to die in the best-case scenario. But the grandly named Operation Overlord may fail, and if it does, he will be remembered ignominiously as the incompetent who sent those boys to their deaths for a botched job. Clouds on the horizon, threatening storms. No mortal man has ever truly had the fate of the world on his back, but Eisenhower probably comes a lot closer at this moment than almost anybody has in a long time. Darkness rising. He comes to a decision, which he announces with these words:

“Okay. Let’s go.”

Kevin D. Williamson

Kevin D. Williamson is national correspondent at The Dispatch and is based in Virginia.

