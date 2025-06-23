Skip to content
Latest
Japan: Our Undervalued Asian Ally
Go to my account
World Events

Japan: Our Undervalued Asian Ally

The U.S. has an interest in an ascendant Japan, even if our leaders don’t see it.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on February 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

The words “nuclear proliferation” fill many people with dread and anxiety, and for good reason. But just as there are states with very different characters within the current nuclear club—the United States and France are not very much like China and Russia—there are big differences among the countries that could become nuclear powers. A nuclear Iran is a prospect to be feared—and prevented, work which probably is not yet entirely finished. 

But what about a nuclear Japan?

Kevin D. Williamson's Headshot

Kevin D. Williamson

Kevin D. Williamson is national correspondent at The Dispatch and is based in Virginia. Prior to joining the company in 2022, he spent 15 years as a writer and editor at National Review, worked as the theater critic at the New Criterion, and had a long career in local newspapers. He is also a writer in residence at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. When Kevin is not reporting on the world outside Washington for his Wanderland newsletter, you can find him at the rifle range or reading a book about literally almost anything other than politics.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

Related Content

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87847-generative-Stephen.cd53fbda-3cea-4aaf-9ddd-4fb08632c6af.mp3
/

Speed