Our Best Stuff on the EU-U.S. Trade Deal

How the Second Great Awakening Helped Make America Thomas S. Kidd The Second Great Awakening wasn’t just a revival. It was more of a “process” by which American religion became much more evangelical between the 1790s and 1830s. (“Evangelical” means they preached that all people needed the “new birth” in Christ for salvation.) Americans might assume that the height of their nation’s religious commitment was around its Founding. Some likewise figure that spiritually, it’s been going downhill ever since. But in many ways, America became increasingly religious through the first half of the 19th century. If the 1607 establishment of Jamestown, Virginia, (the first permanent English colony) was “the Founding,” it raises questions about religious commitment. Lots of people in early Jamestown were religious, and virtually all the white colonists there would have said they were Christians. But proprietors founded the Virginia colony for business purposes, not religious ones.

Not Everything Is an Emergency Ilya Somin The Trump administration has attempted to make sweeping use of emergency powers in the areas of immigration, trade, and domestic use of the military. In each case, President Donald Trump has tried to use powers legally reserved for extreme exigencies—invasion, war, grave threats to national security—to address essentially normal political challenges. If he is allowed to get away with them, these abuses would set dangerous precedents and gravely threaten civil liberties and the structure of our constitutional system.