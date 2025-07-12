Our Best Stuff on Immigration Enforcement, AI, and the Founding Fathers

There are many difficult things to balance in this. One—often overlooked by our progressive friends—is that U.S. immigration policy is meant to serve U.S. interests, which probably are not best served by taking in every person who has suffered some injustice, including many serious and cruel injustices, in a badly governed country somewhere in the world. Many business leaders insist that there is a labor shortage, and many progressives who would normally be inclined toward skepticism when it comes to self-serving claims from the business community accept that at face value, with no attention to the underlying economic assumptions. Drug crime and the mafias that dominate the industry are serious problems, but immigration is really incidental to that at most, the main driver of drug crime in the U.S. being U.S. demand for drugs.

Would wages for farm workers and hotel cleaners be higher if there were less immigration overall and fewer illegal workers in the market? Probably. Would prices for food and hotel rooms rise as a result? Probably. Are the people who dislike high levels of immigration on cultural rather than economic grounds racists and xenophobes? Some of them. Are there good-faith, non-economic objections to high levels of immigration and, particularly, to uncontrolled immigration? Of course. And as a matter of practical politics: Would Donald Trump be president of these United States, doing untold damage to our institutions and standing in the world, if Republicans or Democrats had taken a halfway serious approach to the very real issues related to immigration 20 years ago? I don’t think that he would.