Our Best Stuff on Funding Cuts in Higher Education

Elon Musk’s IQ Is Irrelevant Jesse Singal If there were an aptitude test for epistemic humility—and I’m not aware of any—I’m confident Musk would score quite poorly. And that can explain why the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been a complete, unmitigated, embarrassing disaster for both him and the Trump administration—and not just from the perspective of liberals and moderate conservatives aghast at its chainsaw approach to gutting the federal bureaucracy.

Dashed Hopes of Common Sense Megan Dent Biden’s executive order “to advance an ambitious, whole-of-government equity agenda” exposed Democrats to the charge of granting the government too much power over a nebulous issue that arguably involved an attempt at thought control. The new “equity agenda” represented a departure from a civil rights-era commitment to equality of opportunity, in which meritocracy—the content of one’s character, if you like—counted more than skin color or group identity in determining outcomes. In his countermove, Trump could have scrapped the federal DEI program on the grounds that unpopular activist agendas have no place in government. Instead, he harnessed the same overreach of federal power for his own activist agenda, not only shutting down DEI programs in the government, but creating a list of private companies to pursue for theirs.

The Fake False Dilemmas of Early Parenting Emily Oster I believe that the incentives of social media engagement are a fairly core issue. Our attention is drawn by extreme, panic-inducing headlines. The algorithm notices and serves us more of them. That incentive then drives the people who create content. The content gets more extreme, and our social media feeds evolve along with it. Why do these headlines draw our attention? Partly, it’s just that fear sells. But I believe a second reason is that the current generation of parents with young children—those who became parents in the age of social media—has been sold an idea that our children’ s outcomes are completely within our control—that if you do things exactly right, you can ensure a happy, successful and productive kid. Conversely, if you mess up, it’s over for your kid (he or she will not learn to chew) and it’s all your fault. This mindset begins before conception and continues through childhood.