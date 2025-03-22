Skip to content
Our Best Stuff on Funding Cuts in Higher Education

Columbia agrees to a list of demands in hopes of having $400 million in grants and contracts restored.

Photo via Getty Images.
By

Hello and happy Saturday. The Ohio bureau was closed on Thursday and Friday this week so that I could indulge in a little March Madness. Wings were eaten, brackets were busted, and I’d never been more grateful for the feature on YouTubeTV that lets you watch four games at once. But my playing hooky doesn’t mean the news stopped.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it was canceling $400 million in funding to Columbia University because of the university’s failure to quell antisemitism on campus, and gave the school a list of demands to have the funding restored: banning masks at protests, hiring more security, and placing its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies Department under receivership. On Friday, the school agreed to most of the demands.

On Thursday, we published a Dispatch Debate on the topic. Yale law professor Keith Whittington argued that the move is a threat to academic freedom. He notes that the administration bypassed normal procedures—a written report to Congress and a full hearing—before cutting off the funding. And he called out the shortsightedness of the policy.

If the Trump administration can encroach on the heart of institutional academic freedom at Columbia through the threat of withholding federal funds, a future Congress could simply use its regulatory authority to direct Hillsdale College to adopt protest policies more to its liking or reconstitute its School of Statesmanship or School of Classical Education to the satisfaction of an Elizabeth Warren administration. Perhaps the Middle East Studies department at Columbia should be reformed, and perhaps the Trump administration would prefer not to award research grants to that department given its scholarly activities, but what ideas Columbia wants to teach, how it wants to teach them, and to whom it wants to teach them are decisions for Columbia itself to make. If the federal government can tell private universities which academic departments they are allowed to have and in what form, then the scope of scholarly inquiry in the United States is in grave danger.

On the other hand, Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Fain Lehman argued that Columbia has denied students their own academic freedom for too long, writing, “Law-abiding Columbians have been forced off campus, while Jewish students have been threatened on campus and assaulted in the surrounding neighborhood.”

The ideal of academic freedom requires order and safety—not safety from “dangerous ideas,” but from actual violence. Free speech on campus is only possible if students do not have to fear that their dissenting views will be met with threats. And it is only possible if they can participate in classes or enter buildings without intimidation or disruption—otherwise, discourse is not possible.

Columbia’s failure to deter its civil terrorists is what has necessitated the Trump administration’s actions.

Columbia is not the only university struggling with losing funding. While the school was targeted specifically for its alleged civil rights violations, plenty of other schools have been hit hard by the Trump administration’s decision to pause grant-review meetings by the National Institutes of Health and the NIH’s decision to limit the amount of money disbursed to cover indirect costs associated with research.

On Friday, Grayson Logue reported on how researchers are scrambling to continue their work. He talked to Anne Cohen of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh; Jeremy Berg, an associate senior vice chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School; and Evan Morris, a radiology and biomedical imaging professor at Yale School of Medicine about how their work has been disrupted. Grayson writes:

Research universities across the country are slashing their graduate student admissions in reaction to both the funding delay and the uncertainty around future federal support with the administration’s move to cap indirect costs. Last week, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School announced it would rescind all admissions offers to its biomedical science doctoral program for the 2025-26 academic year. Cohen told The Dispatch one of her biggest concerns is the harm that could be done to the next generation of Alzheimer’s researchers as early-career scientists, many of whom have had their first grant submissions bogged down by the delay, are now considering leaving the research sector. “It’s going to be a huge loss to science to see these folks go do other things,” she said. “I’m sure they will be fantastic at those other things, but it will be a loss to our field.”

There’s a lot more basketball to watch, so I’ll leave you with some other pieces you might have missed this week. Thanks for reading and have a great weekend.

Illustration by The Dispatch. (Photos of Elon Musk via Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s IQ Is Irrelevant

If there were an aptitude test for epistemic humility—and I’m not aware of any—I’m confident Musk would score quite poorly. And that can explain why the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been a complete, unmitigated, embarrassing disaster for both him and the Trump administration—and not just from the perspective of liberals and moderate conservatives aghast at its chainsaw approach to gutting the federal bureaucracy.
Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photo credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images; Kevin Carter/Getty Images.)

Dashed Hopes of Common Sense

Biden’s executive order “to advance an ambitious, whole-of-government equity agenda” exposed Democrats to the charge of granting the government too much power over a nebulous issue that arguably involved an attempt at thought control. The new “equity agenda” represented a departure from a civil rights-era commitment to equality of opportunity, in which meritocracy—the content of one’s character, if you like—counted more than skin color or group identity in determining outcomes. In his countermove, Trump could have scrapped the federal DEI program on the grounds that unpopular activist agendas have no place in government. Instead, he harnessed the same overreach of federal power for his own activist agenda, not only shutting down DEI programs in the government, but creating a list of private companies to pursue for theirs.
Illustration by Matthew Baek.

The Fake False Dilemmas of Early Parenting

I believe that the incentives of social media engagement are a fairly core issue. Our attention is drawn by extreme, panic-inducing headlines. The algorithm notices and serves us more of them. That incentive then drives the people who create content. The content gets more extreme, and our social media feeds evolve along with it. Why do these headlines draw our attention? Partly, it’s just that fear sells. But I believe a second reason is that the current generation of parents with young children—those who became parents in the age of social media—has been sold an idea that our children’ s outcomes are completely within our control—that if you do things exactly right, you can ensure a happy, successful and productive kid. Conversely, if you mess up, it’s over for your kid (he or she will not learn to chew) and it’s all your fault. This mindset begins before conception and continues through childhood.
A portrait of Henry VIII, King of England and King of Ireland, by Hans Holbein the Younger. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

Do You Even Empire, Bro?

The story of increasing human prosperity is a story of ever-increasing, ever more complex division of labor and specialization. We see this in international economic relations, we see this inside factories and firms, and we even see it in nature, in the division of labor within bodies and within cells. It is easy to get too poetic about that, but there is something at work there that is a little bit more than an analogy. Trade enables the widespread division of labor and specialization, which means that we can muster a great deal of intelligence to throw at specific material problems facing our communities

Rachael Larimore's Headshot

Rachael Larimore

Rachael Larimore is managing editor of The Dispatch and is based in the Cincinnati area. Prior to joining the company in 2019, she served in similar roles at Slate, The Weekly Standard, and The Bulwark. She and her husband have three sons.

