Our Best Stuff on Trump’s Executive Overreach

Trump threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status if it doesn’t cave to his administration’s demands. For what it’s worth, I think there’s merit to many of the complaints against Harvard, but I think the administration’s methods cross all sorts of lines that shouldn’t be crossed. But put aside what you think about the substance.

It has been a dream of the left for ages to get rid of the tax-exempt status and relative autonomy of religious institutions—Christian universities, charities, hospitals, etc. If Trump succeeds in making the IRS revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status, based in no small part on personal opposition to what Harvard teaches, what will be the principled objection to a President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Elizabeth Warren when the Eye of Mordor swings rightward?