Our Best Stuff on Trump’s Executive Overreach
Our Best Stuff on Trump's Executive Overreach

Plus, tiki bars are back.

President Donald Trump holds a marker before signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on April 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
Hello and happy Saturday. Way back in late 2016 or early 2017, after Donald Trump shocked everyone by winning the presidency and Democrats were worriedly predicting he might undo some of President Barack Obama’s signature policies, I tweeted something to the effect of, “Dance like no one is watching if you will, but maybe don’t govern like you’ll never be out of power?” 

I was referring to Obama’s reliance, particularly in his later years in office, on executive orders and bureaucratic rulemaking for such matters as environmental policy, his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and changes to Title IX on the adjudication of campus sexual harassment and assault claims. Executive action is much easier to reverse than legislation. 

I really wish I could find that tweet. (I know it’s out there, but I try not to spend too much time on X these days.)

Trump has signed 129 executive orders in the three months he’s been back in office, setting up the Department of Government Efficiency as a temporary entity in the Executive Office of the President, going after law firms that employed or worked with lawyers who investigated or prosecuted him, and implementing his “Liberation Day” tariffs, most of which are now on hold. And it’s not just executive orders. He’s invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport immigrants without due process (though the Supreme Court halted deportations just this morning) and has frozen billions of dollars in grants to Harvard and Columbia while also threatening the former’s tax-exempt status.

As Jonah Goldberg noted in his Wednesday G-File, these actions are bad on the grounds that they are a threat to democracy. But he argues that they are also bad as a matter of politics:

Trump threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status if it doesn’t cave to his administration’s demands. For what it’s worth, I think there’s merit to many of the complaints against Harvard, but I think the administration’s methods cross all sorts of lines that shouldn’t be crossed. But put aside what you think about the substance.

It has been a dream of the left for ages to get rid of the tax-exempt status and relative autonomy of religious institutions—Christian universities, charities, hospitals, etc. If Trump succeeds in making the IRS revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status, based in no small part on personal opposition to what Harvard teaches, what will be the principled objection to a President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Elizabeth Warren when the Eye of Mordor swings rightward?

We sent Charles Hilu to Capitol Hill to ask Democrats about all of this. For now, they are vowing to fight Trump for now and pledging a return to order when they are back in power. “He’s breaking the Constitution, and I don’t think anyone should follow that. I think what we should be doing is checking his unconstitutional actions,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California told Charles.

Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great weekend and a happy Easter.

(Illustration by Noah Hickey/Images via Getty Images and Unsplash)

Tiki’s Tide Crests Again

At Smuggler’s Cove, I sidle up to the bar on the main floor where my bartender, Danny Winans, makes me a Smuggler’s Rum Barrel, their signature take on the classic tiki cocktail. The recipe includes rum, various juices, and syrup, but neither Winans nor any of the other bartenders actually know the entire ingredient list (some of it is pre-batched). The finished product is beautiful to look at in a wide snifter glass, poured in such a way that the cocktail fills the bottom of the glass and the crushed ice sits on top, garnished with a mini-garden of mint leaves and a pink edible orchid. It’s a work of art, a mixological achievement. It’s also delicious.
Radio Silence

Given the diffuse nature of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s work, the magnitude of its contribution to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the spread of freedom across Central and Eastern Europe is difficult to quantify. An approximation, however, might be deduced from the hostile actions undertaken by the regimes whose legitimacy the radios undermined. From RFE/RL’s very beginning, Eastern Bloc intelligence agencies were constantly trying to infiltrate it with spies, so that they could pilfer information and sow discord among the staff. Communist regimes went to great lengths to jam its broadcasts, and doled out harsh prison sentences to those caught listening to the radios’ forbidden programming. In the 1950s, two Radio Liberty employees were murdered in West Germany, probably by Soviet agents, and the Czechoslovak intelligence service once tried to poison the salt shakers in the RFE/RL cafeteria.
Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos via Unsplash)

The Problem With ‘Fund XYZ!’ as a Cure-All

While it’s important not to dismiss the profound harm Trump’s budget-cutting rampage is causing, the rampage raises the question of what exactly Trump’s detractors, were they in power, would do instead. For years now, liberals have failed to make a clear, assertive case for what government should do. This can partly explain why the burn-it-all-down MAGA movement has had so much success, with Trump, remarkably, viewed as more trustworthy than Kamala Harris on a variety of policy issues right before the election. Part of the problem is that there has been a failure of introspection on the left—a failure to understand why so many Democrat-run states and cities have become how-not-to case studies. One major culprit here is our bottomless belief in funding as the end-all, be-all of policy, with far less attention paid to how public dollars are spent.

Best of the Rest

Rachael Larimore's Headshot

Rachael Larimore

Rachael Larimore is managing editor of The Dispatch and is based in the Cincinnati area. Prior to joining the company in 2019, she served in similar roles at Slate, The Weekly Standard, and The Bulwark. She and her husband have three sons.

