Our Best Stuff From the Week of the Breakup

The thing that holds together “the movement Trump leads” is Trump. … And it is certainly the case that Trump believes—and operates from the belief—that the party is all about him. That’s why he assumes that any disagreement is driven not by conviction but by Trump hatred. Indeed, the way Trump insists that undermining him politically is treason speaks to how he views his role as president as a kind of monarchical absolutism.

The point I’m getting to is that a coalition built around a personality is destined to crack up far faster than a coalition built around ideas and interests. This is true of any coalition.