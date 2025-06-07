Skip to content
Our Best Stuff From the Week of the Breakup
General

Our Best Stuff From the Week of the Breakup

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk duke it out on social media.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images)
By
Hello and happy Saturday. On Wednesday, Alex Demas and I were putting the finishing touches on a deeply reported story he had written about Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink. Countries had signed contracts with Starlink and acknowledged they were doing so to curry favor in tariff negotiations, and the Commerce Department had announced it was considering changes to a federal initiative to expand broadband access to make it easier for states to choose satellite internet providers. There are obvious conflicts of interest given Musk’s nine-figure donations to Trump’s reelection effort and his stint in the Department of Government Efficiency, but at the same time, Alex reported, Starlink is an industry leader at the forefront of an important new technology and has few competitors. Anyhow … read the whole thing. It’s great. 

Alex had begun his reporting before Musk departed government service, and before Musk criticized the reconciliation bill being taken up in the Senate. We addressed those developments before getting into the meat of the piece, and then wrote, “the White House has said that Musk and Trump remain on good terms and that the Tesla CEO will continue to advise the president in an unofficial capacity.”

Well, dear readers, it was true when we published it Thursday morning. I suppose you’ve heard what happened later that day. In an Oval Office interview, Trump said that he would have won the election without Musk’s assistance. Musk tweeted that Trump wouldn’t have, Trump then threatened to cancel Musk’s companies’ federal contracts, and it escalated to the point that Musk alleged that Trump was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files and Trump ally Steve Bannon suggested that Musk was an illegal immigrant and should be deported. 

In Friday’s Boiling Frogs, Nick Catoggio wrote about the spectacle, noting that it was the rare story that was at home on the front pages of both the New York Times and celebrity gossip site TMZ. He indulged in a chuckle or two about the sheer ridiculousness of it all, but then got more serious. 

The Trump era clearly represents the “bread and circus” stage of American decline but yesterday’s circus felt especially grotesque. Instead of watching gladiators battle, the mad emperor and the wealthiest man in Rome entered the arena to do battle themselves. And instead of using conventional weapons, they used the right-wing political weapons of the age—threats of government retaliation in one case, casual accusations of pedophilia in the other. The special blend of ruling-class lunacy and populist grandstanding made the stench of imperial collapse overpowering.

Jonah Goldberg pulled back a little for a wider view in his Friday G-File, pondering what he described as the “most powerful politician in the world and the richest man in the world flinging poo at each other like the last two survivors of a spider monkey clan war” might mean for the conservative moment. He predicts that Trump’s second term will bring about a “MAGA crack-up.”

The thing that holds together “the movement Trump leads” is Trump. … And it is certainly the case that Trump believes—and operates from the belief—that the party is all about him. That’s why he assumes that any disagreement is driven not by conviction but by Trump hatred. Indeed, the way Trump insists that undermining him politically is treason speaks to how he views his role as president as a kind of monarchical absolutism. 

The point I’m getting to is that a coalition built around a personality is destined to crack up far faster than a coalition built around ideas and interests. This is true of any coalition.

On that note, I will leave you to the other great content we had this week. Thank you for reading and have a wonderful weekend.

Emil Bove (Illustration by Noah Hickey/Image via Getty Images)

The Emil Bove Confirmation Could be a Turning Point for the Judiciary

On May 28, Trump nominated to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals his former personal defense attorney, Emil Bove. From January to March, Bove courted controversy in his role as acting deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice, where several prominent conservative legal thinkers contend that Bove demonstrated a willingness to put his personal loyalty to Trump above fidelity to the rule of law. Some judicial conservatives are now calling for Bove’s nomination to be defeated, but The Dispatch’s conversations with GOP senators this week suggest it’s too early to say if there will be a successful revolt against Bove.
Photo illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photographs from Getty Images and Unsplash)

There Is No Deep State

For those of us who have worked in the most opaque part of the “deep state”— Langley—and have had a fair amount of contact with FBI agents, this conspiracy seems wildly exaggerated, if not surreal, and deeply unfair to most officials who have conducted themselves professionally. “Deep state” believers hyperventilate on mundane facts: Government workers tend to vote Democratic; some bureaucracies prove resistant to presidents who advance policies senior bureaucrats don’t like. To which anyone who has had serious government experience should reply, “So what?” … Before the coming of Trump, depicting the CIA and the FBI as anti-Republican would have been nearly 180 degrees wrong—case officers and G-men were more likely to be sympathetic to Republicans than Democrats.
Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos via Getty Images)

What Matt Walsh Gets Wrong About Marriage

For many women and men alike, ambition is also wrapped up in family life, and it can’t be neatly separated from our paid work. I, for instance, have wanted to be a teacher and a writer for as long as I can remember. And I also remember wanting to be a mom. That hope of motherhood was never separate from the rest of my ambition. Even as a child, I didn’t imagine having to choose between home and work. I wanted both. I still do. … What Walsh seems to be saying is that a man’s ability to provide for his partner—and whether his partner deserves that provision—is tied solely to economics. … For Walsh, men’s worth is defined by what they produce. And women are ranked on an inverse scale; that is, the more they produce monetarily, the less they are valued.

Best of the Rest

Rachael Larimore's Headshot

Rachael Larimore

Rachael Larimore is managing editor of The Dispatch and is based in the Cincinnati area. Prior to joining the company in 2019, she served in similar roles at Slate, The Weekly Standard, and The Bulwark. She and her husband have three sons.

