Our Best Stuff From the Week After the U.S. Bombed Iran

Hello and happy Saturday. President Donald Trump’s decision one week ago to order strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow has spawned a number of important questions, some of which we won’t be able to answer quickly or easily. And the answer to one big unknown—just how much damage the strikes did to Iran’s nuclear program—will undoubtedly shape the answers to others: What is next for the U.S. and Iran? Will the Islamic Republic’s theocratic regime survive?

Kenneth M. Pollack, vice president for policy at the Middle East Institute and a former CIA analyst, ran through the uneven history of counterproliferation efforts—Israeli and American campaigns to take out the nuclear capabilities of Iraq, Iran, and Syria since the 1980s—and he argued that last week’s strike on Iran can be deemed a success only if it eliminated Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and prevents Iran from acquiring nukes later.

The key to all of this is that the United States and Israel will have to convince the current Iranian leadership that if they try to reconstitute their nuclear program and acquire nuclear weapons as fast as they can, they will suffer even worse consequences. That means being able to threaten things that Iran’s leaders hold even dearer than their nuclear program: their own lives and their grip on power.

Regime change is a fraught topic to consider, given the outcomes of the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but Kevin D. Williamson says that there’s more than one way to go about it:

When it comes to regime change, the change is more important than the regime. The Israeli and American assaults on Iran have conspicuously spared the political leaders of the so-called Islamic republic. The Israelis have shown that they can get to almost anybody in Iran they choose, and it is difficult to conclude that this has been anything other than an intentional choice. … The message in that seems clear enough: What Israel and the United States expect from Iran is regime change—a change in the character and the behavior of the regime, if not in its personnel.

In his Wednesday G-File (🔒), Jonah Goldberg defended the idea of regime change on the grounds that Iran’s leadership is evil—reminding readers about its history of “blinding protesters, executing children, throwing women into prison for not wearing a hijab, executing people for drinking alcohol, not to mention the systemic use of torture and the subjugation of ethnic minorities”—and argued that, at the very least, Iran should be kept from getting nuclear weapons. But he also warned against the fetishization of the nonproliferation process:

A lot of people are angry that Trump has done violence to the nuclear nonproliferation process. If I thought that process worked, I would share some of that anger. But I don’t think that process works, at least not very well. … In fact, the process becomes a problem unto itself because the people invested in it have a deep interest in insisting that the process is working—when it isn’t—and that breeds complacency when urgency is required.

One of the factors that adds to the urgency of the situation is that we simply don’t know how successful the strikes were. The U.S. dropped “bunker busters” on the Fordow and Natanz and launched cruise missiles from a nuclear submarine in an attempt to take out Isfahan. President Trump has claimed multiple times that the strikes “obliterated” the facilities, but a leaked Defense Intelligence Agency report suggests that Iran’s nuclear program may have been set back only by months. Klon Kitchen warned against reading too much into early assessments and warned of the dangers of intelligence leaks.

In Boiling Frogs, Nick Catoggio wrote that Trump wouldn’t be the first president to overstate the success of a military operation (remember “Mission Accomplished”?) but that Trump is in a vulnerable position because he “is obsessed with perceptions of strength”:

If facts should come to light that prove he has made a mistake, he’ll press as hard and tirelessly as a human being can to construct a narrative in which the facts are wrong, not him. That’s what’s at stake in the mystery over whether Iran’s nuclear program has been “totally obliterated.” If it hasn’t been, it won’t just be a strategic or political embarrassment. It’ll be the most formidable test yet of Trump’s ability to create his own reality and get his fans to believe it. He and his defense secretary are getting started on that early.

All that, and I haven’t even mentioned the other big news of the week. The Supreme Court handed down the final decisions of its term (check out our new SCOTUSblog colleagues’ revived Stat Pack for a data-driven analysis of the term!), and 33-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani upset former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary. More on those stories below! Thanks for reading and have a good weekend.

Logic Trips Up the Trans Movement Jesse Singal If LGBT activists were ever going to convince the American public that 13-year-old children should have near-unquestioned medical autonomy, that male rapists who have not fully transitioned should be housed in women’s prisons, that males should compete against females in competitive sports from high school on, and that human sex isn’t straightforwardly binary, it was going to take some strong and genuine efforts at persuasion. Humans tend to have very strong and deeply felt intuitions about biological sex, simply because every adult is keenly aware of its ramifications. … But the arguments the contemporary LGBT movement has chosen to stake its political capital on represent not an attempt to move the ball 10 or 15 more yards down the field, but to play an entirely different sport, with an entirely different set of (rather byzantine) rules. And all too often, what passes for discourse among LGBT activists and their allies amounts to yelling at the spectators for not understanding the rules rather than explaining the new sport and making an affirmative case for why it should be played. When Women Are Radicalized Claire Lehmann This demand for ideological purity across unrelated causes is a signature move of female radicalism, and a feature of how “intersectionality” is used in activist cultures. What began as a framework for understanding different forms of disadvantage, and how they can overlap, is now a litmus test for moral conformity—not only on issues like climate and Gaza, but also on heavily charged topics like abortion, where deviation from the dominant view is treated as betrayal. While generally not coercing people through violence, female radicals coerce through threats of shaming and social exclusion. It’s easy to dismiss such actions as inconsequential compared to the violence of male radicals. Women rarely engage in political assassinations or mass shootings, the way a small subset of fanatical men do. But the blocking of infrastructure and the vandalism of cultural property inflict a real toll—on the public, yes, but also on the activists themselves. How Sergio Gor Cashed in With Trumpworld Michael Warren Before he joined the White House, Gor’s perch in Trumpworld, from his boutique publishing house that sells expensive Trump-penned coffee table books to his tenure running a pro-Trump super PAC last year, brought him plenty of financial benefits. That allowed this one-time staffer for backbench Republican members of Congress to become the owner of two properties in South Florida and mingle with the super-rich at Mar-a-Lago (where he is a member). But, as with his personal background, what can be pieced together from publicly available information—Gor’s White House financial disclosure form, filings with the Federal Election Commission, and public property records—prompts more curiosity about what else Gor may be glossing over.