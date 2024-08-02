Netflix Is Not Making a ‘Border Czar’ Movie Starring Kamala Harris

A post from the 60-16 Veterans Awareness Project on Facebook claims that Netflix is slated to release an original movie titled The Border Czar starring “Kamala Harris as herself.”

This claim is false. No such movie appears in Netflix’s release schedule for the remaining months of 2024, according to the Netflix Media Center.

For context, the “border czar” comment reflects a debate that emerged in the days after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee. With Harris facing scrutiny over her accomplishments as vice president, critics pointed to the fact that she was tasked by the Biden administration in dealing with the immigration crisis early in her tenure and the U.S. has seen record levels of border encounters in recent years.

As Jeryl Bier wrote for The Dispatch, whether Harris was or was not the “border czar” is a matter of semantics, as it’s not an official title. Regardless, there is no Netflix project in the works starring Harris.