Skip to content
Latest
Netflix Is Not Making a ‘Border Czar’ Movie Starring Kamala Harris
Go to my account
Fact Check

Netflix Is Not Making a ‘Border Czar’ Movie Starring Kamala Harris

A social media post shares a fabricated image.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boule at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

A post from the 60-16 Veterans Awareness Project on Facebook claims that Netflix is slated to release an original movie titled The Border Czar starring “Kamala Harris as herself.”

This claim is false. No such movie appears in Netflix’s release schedule for the remaining months of 2024, according to the Netflix Media Center.

For context, the “border czar” comment reflects a debate that emerged in the days after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee. With Harris facing scrutiny over her accomplishments as vice president, critics pointed to the fact that she was tasked by the Biden administration in dealing with the immigration crisis early in her tenure and the U.S. has seen record levels of border encounters in recent years. 

As Jeryl Bier wrote for The Dispatch, whether Harris was or was not the “border czar” is a matter of semantics, as it’s not an official title. Regardless, there is no Netflix project in the works starring Harris.

If you have a claim you would like to see us fact check, please send us an email at factcheck@thedispatch.com. If you would like to suggest a correction to this piece or any other Dispatch article, please email corrections@thedispatch.com.

Leah Schroeder's Headshot

Leah Schroeder

Leah Schroeder is an intern at The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company for the 2024 summer, she wrote for her college newspaper at Northwestern University and freelanced in the Chicago area. When Leah is not writing for The Dispatch, she is probably reading, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, or spending time with her friends and family.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

More Dispatch Fact Checks

The Latest