Dispatch Live: Donald Trump’s Second Term Begins

Ecstatic for the Biden administration to be coming to an end? Dreading Donald Trump’s return to the White House? Join Steve Hayes, Sarah Isgur, Mike Warren, David Drucker, and more of your Dispatch favorites for a discussion of Monday’s inauguration festivities.

What is Joe Biden’s legacy? What kind of tone did Trump try to strike in his inaugural address—and will it last? What executive orders can we expect in the next few days? The gang will discuss all that and more, right after Trump finishes speaking on Monday afternoon.

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube this afternoon, right after Donald Trump’s inaugural address ends!

Who: Steve Hayes, Sarah Isgur, Mike Warren, David Drucker, and more

When: Monday, January 20, 2025, immediately after Trump’s inaugural address concludes

Dispatch Live is a virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)