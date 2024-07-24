No, Kamala Harris Never Threatened ‘Vengeance’ Against Trump Supporters

According to several viral posts online, in June 2020, then-Sen. Kamala Harris threatened Trump voters with “vengeance” for betraying the nation if Democrats won the presidency.

“And once Trump’s gone and we have regained our rightful place in the White House, look out if you supported him and endorsed his actions, because we’ll be coming for you next. You will feel the vengeance of a nation. No stone will be left unturned as we seek you out in every corner of this great nation. For it is you who have betrayed us,” the quote reads.

Kamala Harris on Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/xtn4yLPoTU — Jake Slade (@JakeSladeUSA) March 24, 2024

The quote originated as satire, and a spokesperson for Harris confirmed to the Associated Press at the time that she had never said it.

Posts using the same quote first emerged in 2019 and 2020 when Harris was running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The quote originated from bustatroll.org, a satirical site that described itself at the time as a “subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” The Dispatch Fact Check has reported previously on how “satire” from America’s Last Line of Defense is often used to enflame culture war issues.