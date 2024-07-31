Video: Interns Take the Stage

Tune in for a special Dispatch Live as host Michael Reneau introduced our impressive roster of summer interns. Learn about their personal reporting projects, what they love about working at The Dispatch, and their takes on the conservative movement on college campuses.
Note: Due to summer scheduling conflicts, two of our interns, Anna Kriebel and Katelyn Cai, were unable to join.
On the Agenda:
- Conservatism on campuses in 2024 vs. 2020
- Valuable lessons learned while at The Dispatch
- Who is more intimidating: Jonah or Sarah?
Show Notes:
