Paris Olympics Set to Begin Under Tight Security

Happy Friday! Nothing says “First Day of the Summer Olympics” like a cheating scandal!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Six House Democrats joined their Republican colleagues on Thursday to pass a resolution condemning Vice President Kamala Harris for what they described as her and the Biden administration’s failure to secure the southern border. The measure—which is unlikely to be taken up in the Democratic-controlled Senate—carries only symbolic value and does not create any legal consequences for Harris. The House has now begun its six-week summer recess, with lawmakers not set to return to Washington until September 9, despite much work to be done to fund the government before the next shutdown deadline of September 30.

A grand jury in Kansas City indicted a suspected North Korean intelligence operative Thursday on charges of engaging in a conspiracy to hack U.S. hospitals, NASA, and military bases. The hacks gave the North Korean state-sponsored Andariel group access to NASA’s computer system, Randolph Air Force Base in Texas, and Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. The hacks also extorted a Kansas hospital, threatening to release the facility’s files on the internet unless the hospital paid the hackers $100,000 dollars in bitcoin. This extortion scheme is part of a North Korean strategy to evade U.S. sanctions, according to FBI officials.

NASA on Thursday again delayed the return of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft—and its crew, astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams—from the International Space Station (ISS) until August at the earliest. Starliner arrived at the ISS in mid-June—the spacecraft’s first crewed mission—and was expected to return to Earth the following week. However, the craft experienced helium leaks and thruster control issues while docking with the space station, prompting investigations to study and correct the technical problems. On Wednesday, NASA scheduled a safety review of Starliner that won’t commence until the first week of August and declined to propose a return date for the time being.

Fort Paris Preps for the Olympics

During a typical Parisian summer, at the height of tourist season, the maitre d’hotel at a café across the Seine from the famous Notre Dame Cathedral would be cramming visitors into sidewalk tables to sip something refreshing and take in the view.

Now, that view is “a lot less sexy,” according to François Fichet, a cafe worker whose restaurant is surrounded by metal barricades in preparation for the Paris Olympics that are set to officially kick off today.

But it’s not as if Fichet—or other nearby restaurateurs—have many patrons to worry about. Since French authorities turned the Seine’s waterfront into a heavily policed and restricted security sector last Thursday, the usually crowded tourist magnet has become something resembling a fortified ghost town, deprived of visitors but brimming with checkpoints, armed law enforcement, and 3.7 miles of metal fences along the river. Potential customers, who must be screened, approved, and show QR codes to guards to enter the zone, have so far stayed away. In frustration, some of the area’s signature streetside cafés have temporarily closed their doors.

The City of Love’s newfound prison-yard chic has its purpose. As the French capital kicks off its third turn hosting the Summer Olympic Games tonight with an unorthodox opening ceremony upon the waters of the Seine, security threats on numerous fronts abound. In response, more than …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,514-word story on the security threats facing the Paris Olympic Games is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Friend of The Dispatch (The Fair) Jessica Gavora reflected on the wrongheaded notion at the heart of vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s “graveyard” nationalism—and why it misunderstands the America her father, an immigrant from Czechoslovakia who fled the pro-Soviet government there, sought. “‘America is not just an idea,’ Vance said in his introductory speech to the American people at the Republican National Convention,” Gavora wrote for The Atlantic. “Shared history, he assured us, is what we care about. And shared dirt. He used the morbid image of a cemetery plot in Kentucky coal country, where generations of his family have been laid to rest. He expressed his desire for his children to one day bury him there and—carrying his morbidity to the extreme—for them to eventually follow him. … Dad was born and grew up in a small town in Czechoslovakia. Like Vance, he lived near a cemetery. It is full of Gavoras going back generations. But Dad is buried 4,700 miles away on a hillside overlooking Fairbanks, Alaska. He had no past there. No native culture. No native language. But he left his homeland behind for a successful, chosen life—a life made possible by the idea that is America.”

After cozying up to Kenyan President William Ruto, who cracked down on recent anti-government protests, the Biden administration has a choice to make, Michelle Gavin wrote for Foreign Affairs. “This uprising—and the Kenyan government’s doomed, start-and-stop authoritarian response—should jolt U.S. officials into a different gear,” she argued. “The protests against a leader supported so prominently by Washington have now resulted in over 50 deaths and hundreds of injuries, and clearly pose a dilemma for the United States. Washington now has two options: it can pull back, confirming the view of critics who have called the recent U.S. efforts to build a partnership with Ruto shallow and ill-informed. Or it can double down on helping the Kenyan government succeed in meeting the demands of its citizens. It must do the latter. The U.S.-Kenyan relationship has a long and deep history, and as the Horn of Africa grows increasingly unstable and international institutions grow increasingly dysfunctional, Kenya could prove to be a vital American partner in avoiding worst-case scenarios and helping reform the region’s institutional architecture.”

The Hill: Trump Calls for Jail Sentence for Desecrating Flag: ‘Stupid People’ Will Say It’s Unconstitutional

Associated Press: Chicken Wings Advertised as ‘Boneless’ Can Have Bones, Ohio Supreme Court Decides

In the Zeitgeist

The NBA announced new TV and streaming deals this week with broadcasters ESPN, Amazon Prime, and NBC starting in 2025, rejecting TNT’s renewal offer. While your Morning Dispatchers are mourning the upcoming loss of TNT’s Inside the NBA team, we are excited to learn NBC is permanently bringing back this masterful blast from the past. (Maybe we’ll get another Saturday Night Live version, too.)

Toeing the Company Line