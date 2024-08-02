Three Americans Freed from Russian Captivity

Happy Friday! A statue of country music legend Johnny Cash is set to be unveiled in the U.S. Capitol in September, House leadership announced Thursday. The singer who once performed live at Folsom Prison will now watch over a rather different setting—though perhaps not that different.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘Feat of Diplomacy’ Results in Massive Prisoner Exchange

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich spent his days in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison writing. “Maybe, finally, I am going to write something good,” he told his mother, Ella Milman, in the first letter she received from him in April 2023 after his arrest in late March of that year.

Russian authorities had grabbed him in Yekaterinburg, Russia, while he was on a reporting trip. They charged him with espionage—the first U.S. journalist to face such a charge in Russia since the end of the Cold War.

But he was no spy. He was a reporter. The Wall Street Journal—which, like the U.S. government, vehemently denied the espionage charges—reported yesterday that, in his free time before his arrest, Gershkovich worked and reworked the first paragraph of stories just to practice. He once said the phenomenon of Russia detaining Americans on trumped-up charges to exchange them for Russians was a “totally undercovered” story.

Almost 500 days ago, Gershkovich became the story. Today, he’s free—along with two other Americans: fellow journalist, Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe correspondent Alsu Kurmasheva, arrested last year while visiting her ailing mother, and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, detained at a friend’s wedding in Russia in December 2018. The U.S. government officially determined that all three were “wrongfully detained.”

Thursday’s prisoner swap—which also included …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,460-word story on yesterday’s multi-lateral prisoner swap is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Senators Pass Bipartisan Social Media Regulations

Forgive your Morning Dispatchers for stating the obvious, but Republican and Democratic lawmakers do not always work well together. Yet elected officials from both sides of the aisle have made an exception to the status quo in recent months, forging informal cross-party alliances over one issue: regulating Big Tech in the name of online child safety.

The Senate did so again this week, voting 91-3 to pass a package of two related bills intended to bolster internet safety measures and privacy protections for young users, some of the most significant federal tech regulations since the end of the last millennium.

The legislation is part of a growing nationwide, bipartisan consensus favoring increased regulation of Big Tech platforms in response to social media’s dangers and downsides, but the push prompts real questions about the wisdom and necessity of such laws and their implications for free speech. Despite the overwhelmingly support in the Senate, the package now faces an uncertain future in the House.

Cross-party collaboration played a significant role in the bills’ formulation and passage. Two senators from opposite sides …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,273-word story on the latest effort to regulate Big Tech companies is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Is nature healing? For Law & Liberty, Daniel Buck wrote that educational institutions seem to be realizing they may have thrown the baby out with the bathwater. “Tom Wolfe discusses a similar story—the rediscovery of old truths, this time in the twentieth century—in his famous essay ‘The Great Relearning,’” Buck explained. “Hippies rediscover basic hygiene after deconstructing old bourgeois norms like regular washing, and finding themselves afflicted with diseases not seen in centuries—the itch, the twitch, the rot. Education is undergoing a similar relearning. … In their renunciation of admissions tests, universities stumbled on the wisdom of the thought experiment ‘Chesterton’s Fence.’ The purchaser of a new property, the idea goes, shouldn’t tear down a fence simply because they are unaware of its use. If they do, they may find snow drifts blocking their windows or wolves among the sheep. It is a call to respect the wisdom in existing institutions, but also a plea for intellectual humility. We may not know what’s best, so it is wise to respect those who came before. What we need instead is a rediscovery of fundamentals, an acknowledgment that the old ways work, and a realization that if we sweep away everything old and try to reimagine something better, we will have swept away everything of value.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, in a New York Times op-ed: ‘My Fellow Republicans, Stop the Trash Talk’

With less than 100 days to go until Election Day, any time spent on personal attacks or distracting rhetoric is not just time wasted; it’s time lost. Republicans must hold ourselves to a higher standard. It’s what American people deserve, and it’s good politics, too.

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

In a good day for American female athletes, Katie Ledecky became the most decorated U.S. female Olympian and Simone Biles achieved her great comeback after a disappointing Tokyo Games to win gold in the all-around women’s gymnastics competition.

