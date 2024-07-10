What To Do With the Remnants of the ISIS Caliphate?

Happy Wednesday! We’d like to congratulate New York City—long considered the center of art, culture, and innovation in this country—on discovering … trash bins.

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the city’s official new receptacles this week, heralding “the next step forward in our ‘Trash Revolution.’”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A MESSAGE FROM BAY AREA TIMES

A visual-based newsletter on business and tech.

We explain the latest business, finance, and tech news with visuals and data. 📊

All in one free newsletter that takes < 5 minutes to read. 🗞️

Save time and become more informed today. 👇

ISIS Detention Area a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

In March 2019, a U.S.-backed coalition declared “mission accomplished” in the campaign to retake territory controlled by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Soon after, then-President Donald Trump withdrew American troops from northern Syria, marking the effective end of a high-profile battle to put down the brutal terrorist organization.

Though ISIS attacks and threats have made headlines again in recent months, the days of worrying about the would-be terrorist caliphate taking large swathes of territory in the Middle East are mostly over. But the story isn’t finished for the thousands of ISIS fighters, supporters, or their children living in prisons and detention camps in Syria.

Five years after the ISIS defeat, western nations and their Middle Eastern allies are divided over repatriating former ISIS fighters and their families—many of whom are or were citizens of Western democracies—to their native countries or leaving them in detention in dire living conditions, risking both further terror threats and the potential radicalization of a new generation.

Though ISIS lost its strongholds in Iraq and Syria, the terrorist organization that scarred the 2010s with international attacks still perpetuates violence in the region. Its affiliates are growing in Afghanistan and in sub-Saharan Africa, and the international threat is increasing once again. Islamic State Khorasan—or ISIS-K, the Afghan branch of the terrorist group—claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in a Moscow concert hall in March that killed more than 100 people. Last month, gunmen carried out shootings targeting a synagogue, Orthodox churches, and police stations in two cities in Dagestan, a majority-Muslim region in southern Russia, that left 21 people dead. Although ISIS has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, the Institute for the Study of War—a think tank that conducts open-source intelligence analysis—concluded that the group’s local affiliate was likely responsible. Meanwhile, eight Tajik nationals with connections to ISIS were arrested last month after crossing the U.S. southern border. The threat of an ISIS-K attack likewise looms over the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The group’s expanding international reach—and successful efforts at radicalization—have drawn attention back to the remnants of the 2010s caliphate. Approximately 9,000 ISIS fighters are currently being held in …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,828-word story on the camps of former ISIS fighters and their families in Syria is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In his latest Washington Post column, George Will argued that the White House and the media’s handling of the crisis of confidence in Biden will further accelerate public distrust in our institutions. “The leakage of trustworthiness from American institutions began with the lies that enveloped Watergate and Vietnam,” he wrote. “It accelerated during the 2008 financial crisis, when cynicism (‘You never want a serious crisis to go to waste’) fueled the government’s indiscriminate and lawless response: The law restricted bailouts to financial institutions? Declare automobile manufacturers to be such. The leakage became a cataract during the pandemic because of the public health establishment’s plucked-from-the-ether edicts (about masks, social distancing, which political gatherings should be exempt from social distancing, etc.) and the sacrifice-the-children opportunism of the most powerful segment of organized labor (teachers unions). Now the world’s oldest political party and its media accomplices have effected a gigantic subtraction from trust: Leaders of the former lied about President Biden’s condition until, on June 27, continuing to do so became untenable. The latter had allowed the lying because they believe Donald Trump’s many mendacities are an excuse for theirs.”

For Plough magazine, Tara Isabella Burton faced her technology addiction head-on by severely limiting her tech use. “My new life, such as it is, is enabled by technology, even as it rejects its excesses,” she wrote. “I am grateful for my watch, my air fryer, even—book purists might be appalled—my Kindle, which can slip into a small purse more easily than a print book, and thus makes it more likely I will take the chance to read when out. But the technology I use is, increasingly, in the service of making possible—even in a city like New York—a life of smallness: a life where I can remain in touch with friends, go see theater, read books, write, cook simple meals for myself, and check what time the bus is leaving. The technology I retain access to, in other words, is technology that makes the good things possible—even as I am stricter than ever with myself about technology that does not.”

CNN: [Nikki] Haley Says She is Releasing Her Convention Delegates and Urging Them to Support Trump

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who challenged President Joe Biden for the presidential nomination:

“If this is vindication, vindication has never been so unfulfilling.”

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who sustained four gunshot wounds in a May assassination attempt, returned to work yesterday, writing the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear progressive liberal media and opposition, sorry to have survived, but I am back.”

In the Zeitgeist

Pour one out for (Declan, and also) Cubs reliever Colten Brewer, who landed himself a spot on the 60-day injured list when he fractured his hand punching the wall of the dugout at Wrigley Field after a rough outing against the Angels on Saturday.

“I paced in the dugout a couple times and my frustration got the best of me,” Brewer said Sunday. “Just let a couple of punches into the wall. My intention wasn’t to break my hand.”

Toeing the Company Line