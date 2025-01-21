A Claim About 2024 Senate Elections in Swing States Is False

A viral Threads post—responding to a poster who suspected that Republicans cheated in the 2024 presidential election—claims that Democrats won Senate races in all of the swing states in 2024. “Another reason: Democratic senators won in all swing states,” it reads.

The claim is false. Only five of the seven swing states had senate races in 2024, and not all of them were won by Democratic candidates.

During the 2024 election, seven states—Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada—were widely viewed as the most likely to determine whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump would win a majority of the Electoral College’s 538 votes. Donald Trump won all seven swing states, which together offered 93 electoral votes.

Because U.S. senators serve staggered six-year terms, only one-third of the Senate’s 100 seats are contested in any given federal election. Five of the seven swing states—Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada—held Senate races in 2024. While Trump won a majority of the vote in all five of these states, the Republican Senate candidates who appeared down-ballot fared worse. In Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada, Democrats defeated their Republican challengers by an average margin of 1.08 percent, leaving Pennsylvania’s Dave McCormick the lone victor for the GOP.