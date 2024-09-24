Video: Israel Attacks Lebanon, Ukraine Attacks Russia

Mike Warren hosted tonight’s Dispatch Live , and he was joined by Mary Trimble and Adaam James Levin-Areddy to discuss the latest developments in a pair of overseas conflicts—Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent trip to the United States.

David Drucker also joined the show to break down the latest from the 2024 campaign, and guest panelist Jeffrey Tyler Syck discussed his recent piece on the Intercollegiate Studies Institute and how it traded the Western canon for present-day politics. And finally, are you a racist? Luis Parrales watched Matt Walsh’s latest cinematic project and gave viewers a preview of his upcoming review.