Dispatch Live: Kamala Takes the Stage

Sarah and Jonah will host a post-convention recap immediately following Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech tonight at the Democratic National Convention. The Dispatch Politics crew—Drucker, Mike, and Charles—will join to share details from their on-the-ground reporting from Chicago over the past week. Have the “vibes” shifted?

On the Agenda:

Coronation or democracy?

Roll-call fun

Walz’s shotgun vetting

The Israeli hostage crisis takes the stage Wednesday night

Protesters turnout

Checking in on the polls

Show Notes:

Who: Sarah, Jonah, Charles, David, and Mike

When: Thursday, August 21, following Kamala’s speech

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.