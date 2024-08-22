Dispatch Live: Kamala Takes the Stage

Sarah and Jonah will host a post-convention recap immediately following Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech tonight at the Democratic National Convention. The Dispatch Politics crew—Drucker, Mike, and Charles—will join to share details from their on-the-ground reporting from Chicago over the past week. Have the “vibes” shifted?
On the Agenda:
- Coronation or democracy?
- Roll-call fun
- Walz’s shotgun vetting
- The Israeli hostage crisis takes the stage Wednesday night
- Protesters turnout
- Checking in on the polls
Show Notes:
Who: Sarah, Jonah, Charles, David, and Mike
When: Thursday, August 21, following Kamala’s speech
Where: YouTube
Add event to calendar:
Apple | Google | Office 365 | Outlook | Outlook.com | Yahoo
Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.
A video recording of Dispatch Live will be available on our website tomorrow morning. An audio-only version of the conversation will also be available tomorrow on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.
