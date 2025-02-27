As we discussed over the phone, when re-elected I believe you need to address the sticky issue of the 2nd Amendment and the ‘Right to Bear Arms” by our opponents and enemies.

We can get around the gun issue with our base by promoting a fix in early 2025 that won’t affect “patriots”[sic]. The fic could include a new licensing program that would ensure our enemies can’t get guns by empowering the FBI and local law enforcement with the right to confiscate guns of anyone deemed to be an “enemy of the state.” We can decide the parameters that would determine what actually is an “enemy” later so the base doesn’t flip out.

Please let me know whether you would like me to draw up some plans for this for your review.