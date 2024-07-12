Video: Christianity and the New Right

Kevin D. Williamson hosted a special Dispatch Live exploring Christianity’s influence on the conservative movement and the unique religious fervor that defines the New Right. Joining him was a distinguished lineup: Advisory Opinions recurring guest David French, Georgetown philosophy professor Paul Miller, editor of the National Review Ramesh Ponnuru, and Michael Wear, founder of the Center for Christianity and Public Life.

Next, Catholic apologist Trent Horn, Mark Tooley of the Institute on Religion and Democracy, and The Dispatch’s associate multimedia producer Victoria Holmes discussed the intricate interplay of faith and political life.

Wrapping up the evening, philosophy professor Kevin Vallier from Bowling Green State University discussed Catholic integralism.

Show Notes: