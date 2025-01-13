Fires Continue to Rage in Los Angeles

Happy Monday! Over the past few days, a “manufacturing error” has caused a donut shortage at Dunkin’ locations across Nebraska and New Mexico. Our hearts go out to all the local law enforcement officers navigating this difficult time.

“We nearly had to cancel our chief’s monthly breakfast this morning because of the shortage,” an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said. “Fortunately, we averted tragedy when Roma Bakery came through with breakfast burritos.”

Southern California in Flames

Communities that look like “an atomic bomb dropped in these areas.” Bulldozers crashing through abandoned cars blocking roads, as the drivers run for their lives. High schools burned to the ground. And as-yet-unscathed neighborhoods, where residents wait anxiously with garden hoses to defend their homes.

Such are the scenes across Los Angeles County, where fires ignited last week and continued to spread over the weekend in what has become one of the largest and most destructive urban conflagrations in U.S. history. Fanned by some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in recent memory, multiple blazes have ignited throughout the county, covering a total area larger than the entire city of San Francisco. At least 24 people have died amid the disaster, and evacuation orders have forced 153,000 others to flee their homes.

As the fires continue to burn out of control in Southern California, finger-pointing among local and national officials has already begun. But, as multiple sources told TMD, the causes—and solutions—for this disaster do not fit neatly into prearranged narratives.

Firefighters made modest progress against the multiple fires tearing through Los Angeles as winds died down over the weekend, but …

In December, many Syrian Alawites celebrated the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime—despite belonging to the same minority group as the deposed dictator. But the same people now fear for their lives as the Sunni rebels responsible for Assad’s downfall consolidate power, Omar Abdel-Baqui reported from an Alawite-majority village along Syria’s Mediterranean coast. “Masked men have terrorized the village, beating people, looting homes and using anti-Alawite slurs. Some community members have been missing for days after the attacks and are feared dead. Khodr Ibrahim, a 22-year-old resident of the village, said he was playing videogames in a shop when he and his 24-year-old brother were pulled outside by armed men. They pointed their rifles at the Ibrahims, cursing their Alawite backgrounds, staging mock executions and striking the elder brother until several older women in the village persuaded the militants to stop, the family and other townspeople said,” he wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “In nearly two dozen interviews, Syrian Alawites said they are worried about discrimination under the new government and the risk of attacks by the country’s many militias and gangs, who could seek revenge for abuses committed by the Assad dynasty during its long and brutal reign. They point to a collection of disparate incidents in the past two months—including alleged extrajudicial killings, claims of discrimination at checkpoints and the destruction of a religious shrine—that they say are beginning to resemble a pattern of anti-Alawite acts.”

Bloomberg: TikTokers Put Hope in Online Campaign to Get Trump to End U.S. Ban

The Hill: Steve Bannon Says He Will ‘Take Down’ the ‘Truly Evil’ Elon Musk

NBC News: Chuck E. Cheese Makes a Comeback, With Trampolines and a Subscription Program

After a nearly three-year wait, season two of Severance—starring Adam Scott of Parks and Recreation fame—premieres this Friday and is already receiving stellar reviews. If you want to catch up before the new episodes release, you can stream the first season on Apple TV+.

