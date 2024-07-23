Kamala Harris’ Veepstakes Heat Up

Happy Tuesday! After one of Kamala Harris’ campaign accounts changed its banner to a theme referencing something called a “brat summer,” there was much discussion on The Dispatch’s editorial call yesterday—and indeed, in other newsrooms—about what exactly that is. One well-informed intern explained it to us, but we’re still not sure we get it—and we’d bet good money that Harris doesn’t either.

Dems Fall in Line Behind Harris

To exist on the internet in the last 48 hours is to be inundated with clips from the hit HBO series Veep. This weekend’s political events—which reflected one of the show’s main plotlines—seemed to be conclusive evidence, once and for all, that it is the reigning fictionalization of Washington, D.C. (Especially after West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin floated the bonkers idea this weekend that Democrats should nominate Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to replace President Joe Biden.)

One day after Biden relinquished his claim to the Democratic nomination for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he endorsed, is the runaway favorite to succeed him at the top of the ticket. Now the question becomes: Who will be the Kamala to her Joe?

As we reported yesterday, Democrats overwhelmingly coalesced around Harris in a matter of hours after Biden endorsed her upon withdrawing from the race on Sunday. Support for her among Democrats only grew on Monday, as she received perhaps the most coveted endorsement of all—from former House Speaker and all-around kingmaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California. “Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi—who herself has been compared online in recent days to a bene gesserit from the Dune series—said in a statement. “My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political.” Pelosi had reportedly favored a more open process for selecting a nominee after Biden withdrew, making her endorsement of Harris far from a sure thing.

And while Harris’ place at the top of the ticket is itself not yet a sure thing, the Associated Press reported Monday that she has locked down a sufficient number of the 4,000 Democratic delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot. No one has challenged her for the nod, either. Indeed, the stable of Democratic governors perhaps best placed to do so have …

As your Morning Dispatchers look forward to the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris this Friday, The Atlantic looked back an entire century to the last Olympiad in the City of Love. As modern-day American superstars like gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky prepare to go for gold, more than 30 photographs from Paris’ 1924 turn at hosting the games provide an illuminating glimpse at how much the sporting world has changed. We particularly enjoyed the photo of the tandem cycling final and the tennis outfits that looked rather difficult to play in.

Why did Kenyans download Zello—an app that allows mobile phones to function as walkie-talkies—to an eye-popping 40,000 devices in a one week-span last month? In Rest of World, Stephanie Wangari detailed how the normally little-used app was pivotal in organizing the anti-tax protests against Kenya's government last month. "Zello was largely unknown in Kenya until the protests broke out, but it gained such popularity that on July 2, President William Ruto acknowledged its role in the events," she wrote. "Kenyan protesters 'needed to move and coordinate things quickly and that's exactly why they used the app,' Moses Kemibaro, CEO of Nairobi-based digital strategy firm Dotsavvy Africa, said." One 21-year-old university graduate explained why the protesters needed reliable communication. "'Every time police officers lobbed tear-gas at protesters, we would go in different directions, losing sight of our friends during the protests,' said Mercy, requesting to be identified by a pseudonym as she feared police intimidation. 'A group we had created on Zello helped us locate each other.'"

The Hill: [GOP Rep. Nancy] Mace Tells Secret Service Director: ‘You’re Full of Sh—’

New York Times: Trump Donated to Kamala Harris’s Campaigns for California Attorney General

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, talking about voter ID at a rally in Middletown, Ohio:

Democrats say that it is racist to believe—well, they say it’s racist to do anything. I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I’m sure they’re gonna call that racist, too. It’s good. I love you guys.

Paging David French, again and again: HBO has released the latest trailer for the upcoming Dune: Prophecy television series set to come out in November. The series is a prequel to the Dune two-part movie series—based on Frank Herbert’s famous sci-fi novels of the same title—and will take place 10,000 years prior to those events. We’re sure David will say it’s “GLORIOUS.”

