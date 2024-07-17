More Questions Than Answers About Trump Assassination Attempt

Happy Wednesday! Our favorite speaker so far at the Republican National Convention (RNC) has been West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s bulldog, “Babydog,” who made an appearance on the stage last night.

“She makes us smile, and she loves everybody,” Justice said about his pooch. “And how could the message possibly be any more simpler than just that?”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A Foggy Picture of Security Failure

The family of Jim Copenhaver, one of the two men critically wounded in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, released a statement on Tuesday. “Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” it read. “Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.” Copenhaver and David Dutch, also injured in the shooting, remain in critical but stable condition. The widow of Corey Comperatore, who was killed on Saturday, revealed yesterday that she received a call from the former president.

Three days on from the shooting at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, many questions remained about the security failures that allowed a would-be assassin’s bullets to come within a hair’s breadth of killing Trump.

The FBI has continued its investigation into the Saturday shooting, which it is considering an attempted assassination and possibly a domestic terror event. But the motive of the 20-year-old gunman is still unknown even as authorities cracked the shooter’s phone and other “electronic devices,” according to an FBI press release on Monday. Scott Duffey, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told Fox News this week that getting access to the devices should allow investigators to answer more questions about the shooter. “[What] they’re going to be looking for is who, if anyone, he was in contact with,” Duffey said. “And if not in contact with anyone, then gather information about what he was reviewing, reading, and researching.”

The FBI has yet to publicly share any findings from its digital search, but the agency has seemed to err on the side of transparency in the early days of the investigation. “This is not typical, but we’re leaning …

Worth Your Time

“The scene was shocking, to be sure. But sadly, it wasn’t surprising,” John Grove wrote in Law & Liberty about the horrific attempt on Trump’s life. “In fact, one might be forgiven for wondering at the fact that more bullets haven’t been flying at political rallies. You don’t have to look far on any social media outlet to find people salivating at the prospect of a politics of enmity and blood. … The enmity is only slightly masked among the more ‘respectable’ classes, who still present politics in existential terms, simply leaving the ‘destroy our enemies’ as an unspoken implication.” But the source of the enmity is surprisingly shallow. “One characteristic of today’s disease in the public mind is that it seems to be driven specifically by our political life—not by underlying social conditions,” Grove argued. “The vitriolic politics we practice is not feeding off already-simmering social tensions. It creates these identities and ‘communities,’ most of which would not otherwise cohere on their own. Rather than managing and mitigating the tensions that naturally arise in any society, our political process actively generates new ones and calls forth the worst in human nature to bolster them.”

“Sixty years ago, the sentence ‘Europe’s fate is in Germany’s hands now’ would have been terrifying,” Noah Smith wrote in his Noahpinion Substack. “What a difference half a century makes. The U.S., which was supposed to be the guarantor of stability in Europe, is now the world’s most unstable great power. The likely return of Trump to the presidency will probably signal the end of U.S. support for Ukraine, and at least a partial disengagement from NATO and the transatlantic alliance in general.” Smith argued that if the U.S. does indeed withdraw from Europe, Germany will need to fill the vacuum left behind. “None of this is to say that Germany is the leader of the EU, or of NATO,” he wrote. “But Germany is so big and important that if it doesn’t step up and exercise some sort of leadership within those organizations, they will tend to be rudderless and inertial.”

President Joe Biden, in an interview with BET News:

When I originally ran, you may remember Ed, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate, and I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings, a little bit of wisdom. And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we were told we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, speaking at the Republican National Convention:

You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him. Take it from me, I haven’t always agreed with Trump.

Washington Examiner: Biden Appears to Bungle Policy Proposal in Unsteady NAACP Speech

“Look, folks, the idea, the idea that corporate-owned housing is able to raise your rent, [300], 400 bucks a month or something? [Under what I’m about to announce], they can’t raise it more than—” Biden said, pausing and leaning forward while squinting, “$55.” The crowd cheered in response to the major proposal. Unfortunately for those excited about the drastic rent raise cap, the real amount was probably actually 5%.

In the Zeitgeist

Lionsgate announced earlier this month that the magician-heist movie series Now You See Me will return with its third installment next year. Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman will be among the actors reprising their roles in Now You See Me 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2025.

The first film, released in 2013, followed a group of clever illusionists—“The Four Horsemen”—who used their sleight-0f-hand skills to orchestrate elaborate heists before live audiences.

