Netanyahu Addresses a Joint Session of Congress

‘A Clash Between Barbarism and Civilization’

WASHINGTON—In his historic address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preached a vision of U.S.-Israeli unity to a mostly friendly crowd.

Less than a mile away, down the hill at D.C.’s Union Station, anti-Netanyahu and anti-Israel protesters were wreaking havoc.

There, rioters burned Netanyahu in effigy, paraded down the street with a papier-mâché, 10-foot-tall puppet of President Joe Biden with bloody hands and devil horns, graffitied the statue at the center of Columbus Circle with the words “Hamas is comin,” waved the terrorist group’s flag, assaulted police officers, and pulled down the American flag on the pole outside the station and replaced it with the Palestinian flag.

As a crowd of protesters wrapped in keffiyehs—the piece of fabric that has come to symbolize the protests—looked on, chanting, “Burn that s—,” a man lit the American flag on fire. Onlookers shouted “Allahu Akbar” and cursed America while flames engulfed the flag.

Just minutes earlier—in one of the biggest applause lines for Republicans and most divisive moments for Democrats in his hour-long speech—Netanyahu had called such protesters the Iranian regime’s “useful idiots.” A White House spokesman condemned the flag burning and other activities at the protest—labeling such activities “disgraceful”—but the Harris campaign did not respond last night to TMD’s request for comment on the chaos.

Wednesday was a day of disorienting contrasts. A triumphant Netanyahu delivered an address that painted the U.S. and Israel as co-combatants in lockstep in a war against Iran—while more than 100 congressional Democrats and at least one Republican boycotted the speech and tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside and some burned him in effigy. And though Biden and Netanyahu are set to …

As protesters once again descended on Washington for Netanyahu’s address to Congress, Marc Fisher remembered another time when destructive protests roiled the nation’s capital—in 1968. In an article for the Washington Post, he remembers Larry Rosen, who owned Smith’s Pharmacy on 14th Street until it was burned down in a riot. “The city’s population plummeted by 17 percent in the 20 years after the riots,” Fisher wrote. “You’d hardly know it given today’s boulevard of pricey restaurants and multimillion-dollar condos, but the empty spaces on 14th Street lingered for decades, symbols of a lost community. …‘I’ve been told many times by friends that I should forget that day,’ [Rosen] once told me, ‘but I find it hard to do.’ That year—like this one threatens to be—was a moment when the American center did not hold, when the foundation cracked in ways that still threaten the stability of our common home. We tend to remember that year as a furnace of conflict and division, as well as a moment of innovation and cultural ferment. But Larry insisted we also remember it as personal trauma, a smoldering violation of our basic social compact. The scar of ’68 is still raw today.”

For his Governing Right Substack, Andy Smarick wondered whether we’re ever going to talk about policy again. “Polarization has convinced many voters that the particulars of governing don’t matter so much,” he wrote. “What matters is that the other party’s choice not win. Discussions about governing become superfluous. As a result, I’m not sure—even though this is his third time heading the GOP ticket—what [former President Donald] Trump thinks of federalism or civil society. I don’t know whether he believes in deficit reduction. I’m not sure how he’d pick judges were he re-elected. I don’t know what he thinks about criminal justice reform or a host of family policies. And now it appears that [Vice President Kamala] Harris will become her party’s nominee without any discussion of the budget, China, crime, child tax credits, free speech, immigration, K-12 education, student-loan forgiveness, taxes, workforce participation rates, or anything else.”

Washington Post: Maggots, Crickets Released at Watergate Hotel in Protest of Netanyahu Visit

BBC: Sharks Off Brazil Coast Test Positive for Cocaine

“Come gather ‘round people.” Timothée Chalamet will portray folk rock artist Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown. The trailer for the film—scheduled to hit theaters in December—gives us the first look at Chalamet’s Dylan, and we have to say, he has the slouch down.

