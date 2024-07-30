Questions Surround Arrest of Key Sinaloa Cartel Leaders

Happy Tuesday! Stephen Nedoroscik has exactly one job on the U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics team: be really, really good at swinging himself around a pommel horse.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Unknown individuals damaged six telecommunication installations throughout France between Sunday and Monday, marking the latest round of sabotage attacks against the nation’s infrastructure during the Paris Summer Olympics after coordinated arson attacks on three major railways leading into Paris early Friday morning. While authorities have not formally named culprits in the telecom attacks, police arrested a suspected far-left saboteur on Sunday who they believe was attempting to damage another train line. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday he considers radical leftists as the most likely perpetrators of the rail attacks.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a three-year agreement in Beijing on Sunday to “relaunch” relations between China and Italy. The “Memorandum of Industrial Cooperation” between the nations looks to boost Chinese investment in Italy’s automotive and renewable energy industries while heading off a trade war between the communist state and European Union members. Meloni’s move comes over seven months after she pulled Italy out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—one of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s flagship foreign policy enterprises meant to increase the country’s international infrastructure and trade investments—over fears the BRI conflicted with her nation’s historic partnerships with Western countries.

Two Drug Kingpins Fall

On Thursday evening, two key figures in the Sinaloa drug cartel boarded a small prop plane in Mexico. But only one of them knew where the plane was going.

The story, unsurprisingly, has the makings of a great TV miniseries. Joaquín Guzmán López, son of infamous drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, knew that the plane was headed across the U.S.-Mexico border to land at a tiny airport in New Mexico, near El Paso, Texas. Guzmán—who is facing indictments in multiple U.S. jurisdictions and whose father and brother are doing time in U.S. federal supermax prisons—planned to turn himself in to U.S. authorities once the plane touched down.

But he wasn’t alone. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who co-founded the cartel, had been in hiding for decades. But he boarded that plane on Thursday, for some reason, only to arrive right in the hands of U.S. law enforcement. He’ll now face trial on a plethora of charges for his yearslong drug trafficking operations.

The arrests were a huge victory for U.S. law enforcement in its battle against the powerful Sinaloa cartel, but a number of questions still remain about the circumstances that brought the two leaders to the U.S. Despite the high-profile bust, their capture is unlikely to pause operations in the diffuse organization responsible for a significant portion of drugs trafficked into the U.S., including deadly fentanyl.

“This is an incredible win in the fight against …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,439-word story on the arrest of two Mexican drug cartel leaders is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In a piece for The Atlantic, McKay Coppins analyzed 58 instances of what he claims is the most “revealing moment” in any Trump rally: the opening prayer. “The prayers offered before Trump speaks illuminate this perilous moment in American politics just as well as anything he says from the podium,” he wrote. “And they help explain how the stakes of this year’s election have come to feel so apocalyptically high. … Trump’s supporters attribute America’s fall from grace to a variety of national sins old and new—prayer bans in public schools, illegal immigration, pro-transgender policies, the purported rigging of a certain recent election. Whatever the specifics, the picture of America they paint is almost universally—biblically—bleak. … The premise of all of these prayers is that America’s covenant can be reestablished, and its special place in God’s kingdom restored, if the nation repents and turns back to him. …What’s new is how many Christians now seem convinced that God has anointed a specific leader who, like those prophets of old, is prepared to defeat the forces of evil and redeem the country. And that leader is running for president.”

Washington needs to keep putting pressure on Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, argued Jose Ignacio Hernández, the erstwhile special attorney general of the country under former interim president Juan Guaidó. “For the past decade, Washington and its partners have applied both sticks, such as sanctions, and carrots, such as sanctions relief, to nudge the Maduro regime in the direction of competitive elections,” he wrote in Foreign Affairs. “In the absence of this sustained effort over successive U.S. administrations, the Venezuelan opposition may well have boycotted the 2024 election entirely, as it has in the past. Even though Maduro has not conceded defeat, a relatively competitive election has brought Maduro’s unpopularity into sharp relief. The widespread public antipathy toward the regime—and the groundswell of support for the opposition—is now transparent to all. Going forward, Washington must seize the momentum and dial up the pressure.”

Axios: Biden Left Congress in Dark on Supreme Court Reforms

The White House didn’t consult Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and other key congressional Democrats on President Biden’s proposals to dramatically overhaul the Supreme Court, Axios has learned. The lack of coordination with Capitol Hill signals that Biden’s SCOTUS proposals amount to more of a pre-election messaging push than a legislative imperative.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas, the first Democratic member of Congress to call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, thanked the president on Monday for his decision to step aside.

According to Doggett, Biden responded: “Thank you for suggesting it.”

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that this is a patriotic newsletter ( 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸), and what better opportunity to brag on this great country than the Olympics, where athletes from the great U.S. of A absolutely dominate. So, for the next few days, expect to see a medal tracker here, where we keep you updated on where the U.S. sits in the overall medal standings and how other countries are stacking up.

Toeing the Company Line