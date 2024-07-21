Dispatch Live: Biden Drops Out

On yet another emergency edition of Dispatch Live, Steve and Sarah will be joined by Jonah, Mike, and Declan to break down President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. What was the tipping point for Biden? Is Harris a done deal? How will the Trump campaign respond? And what kind of steak does Steve want from Sarah?

On the Agenda:

How Democrats forced Biden’s hand

What a Kamala Harris campaign might look like

Will Republicans’ “coup” messaging be effective?

Show Notes:

Who: Steve, Sarah, Jonah, Mike, and Declan

When: Sunday, July 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

