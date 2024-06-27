Dispatch Live: Post-Debate Analysis

Planning on watching tonight’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump and eager for sharp analysis? Want to know what happens but can’t bear the thought of tuning in yourself? Don’t worry.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Biden-Trump face-off, Mike Warren will be joined by an all-star cast of Dispatchers to break down what just happened—and how much of it (if anything) will actually matter come November.

Grab a drink (might we suggest one of Alex’s cocktails?), prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube after the debate.

Who: Mike, Kevin, Sarah, Steve, David (Drucker), John, Jonah, Alex, and more

When: Thursday, June 27, following the debate (around 10:30 p.m. ET)

Add event to calendar:

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.