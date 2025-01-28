Yes, a GOP Representative Introduced a Constitutional Amendment to Let Trump Run Again

Several social media posts claim that a Republican congressman proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow Donald Trump to run for president again in 2028. “BREAKING: Republican Congressman Andy Ogles has drafted a constitutional amendment to allow Donald Trump to be president for a third term,” reads one Threads post. “A Tennessee Republican Proposes An Amendment To Allow President Donald Trump To Run For A Third Term,” reads another on Instagram.

The claims are true. Last week, Rep. Andy Ogles proposed an amendment that would do just that.

On January 23, Ogles—a second-term Republican representing Tennessee’s 5th District—introduced a joint resolution that would allow a president to serve a third term if they had not yet served two consecutive terms in office. Trump, whose first and current terms were non-consecutive, would thus be allowed to run for a third term in the future. Presidents are presently limited to serving only two terms in office by the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The full text of the proposed amendment’s article reads:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

The joint resolution would need to receive a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate before the proposed amendment could be sent to the states for ratification. Three-fourths of the states would then need to approve the amendment before it could become law. No constitutional amendments have been ratified in the U.S. since 1992 when the 27th Amendment—which was initially proposed in 1789 and which prevents congressional representatives from voting for immediate pay increases—was ratified following a decade-long nationwide campaign.