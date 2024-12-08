The Monthly Mailbag With Ryan Brown

At the beginning of every month, a different Dispatch staffer fields questions from members and compiles his or her answers in a mailbag a few weeks later. This month, it’s community and partnerships manager Ryan Brown’s turn.

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with senior editor Mike Warren. To read about his time on the 2024 campaign trail, favorite tiki cocktails, and love of Norm Macdonald, be sure to click here.

This month, community and partnerships manager Ryan Brown has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.

Ryan joined The Dispatch in early 2021 after working as researcher and production assistant at NBC News. He spent a year as a reporter covering Capitol Hill and technology before shifting to the business side of the house. Many of you have probably interacted with him at some point over the years in his capacity working with members.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Ryan, here are some suggested topics:

What exactly he does for The Dispatch;

The differences between working for legacy media (“Meet the Press”) and new media (The Dispatch);

Why he decided to shift from the editorial side of The Dispatch to the business side;

The role Mitt Romney played in him meeting his wife;

Whether his Detroit Lions will win the Super Bowl;

His love of golf; and

Why being a dad is the best job ever.