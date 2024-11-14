No, Sephora Did Not Donate to Donald Trump’s Campaign

Did Sephora—a popular cosmetics and beauty retailer—donate to Donald Trump? Claims are spreading online that the business supported Trump’s presidential campaign, leading to calls for boycotts.

“Sephora donated BIG to Trump’s campaign… Ulta did not. BlackWomen remember this when you’re out shopping, especially this holiday season,” reads a Threads post with more than 1,000 likes. “Sephora was a huge donor to the Trump campaign,” writes another user. “I wondering [sic] how many women would give up Sephora to show they mean business.”

The claim is false: Sephora did not donate to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Under U.S. law, corporations cannot contribute directly to political campaigns. However, they can form political action committees (PACs), which can contribute limited amounts to campaigns or make independent expenditures on their behalf. According to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that tracks political spending and donations, Sephora’s parent company, LVMH, did not make any donations through PACs in the 2024 cycle.

In an email, a Sephora spokesperson confirmed that the company did not make any campaign contributions. “It has come to our attention that there is incorrect information circulating on social media regarding company donations,” they told The Dispatch Fact Check. “Sephora does not make corporate donations to political candidates.”

While corporations cannot directly contribute to campaigns, and LVMH did not make any donations through PACs in 2024, corporate employees are free to make individual contributions to political campaigns. According to OpenSecrets, Trump received $318 from LVMH employees during the 2024 cycle, while Harris received $35,423. In total, employees of the company donated approximately $62,000 to Democratic candidates and $11,000 to Republican candidates during the 2024 elections.