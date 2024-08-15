Skip to content
Latest
Viral Tweet Falsely Accuses Walz of Claiming He Served in Afghanistan
Go to my account
Fact Check

Viral Tweet Falsely Accuses Walz of Claiming He Served in Afghanistan

A video accompanying the tweet shows that Walz didn’t use those words.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 9, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has faced accusations that he exaggerated his military service, including his rank upon retirement and whether he served in combat during his 24 years in the National Guard. The Harris campaign modified its online biography of Walz regarding his rank, and Walz himself has acknowledged that he “misspoke” when saying he carried weapons “in war.”

But a viral tweet with 2.7 million views that claims Walz lied about being deployed to Afghanistan is itself false, and it is actually undercut by the very video clip included in the tweet. 

“It gets worse for Walz,” media personality Rob Smith captioned a clip of then-Rep. Walz speaking with a Gold Star family about mental health support for veterans. “Unearthed footage from 2004 shows then-Rep. Tim Walz telling a Gold Star family that he deployed to Afghanistan.”

In the video clip, Walz never claims he was in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. 

“We were in support of OEF,” Walz told the families in the video. 

As we noted in an earlier Dispatch Fact Check:

Between 2003 and 2004, Walz served in Italy as part of the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery in support of active forces in Afghanistan. “My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan,” he said in a 2007 C-SPAN interview.

If you have a claim you would like to see us fact check, please send us an email at factcheck@thedispatch.com. If you would like to suggest a correction to this piece or any other Dispatch article, please email corrections@thedispatch.com.

Leah Schroeder's Headshot

Leah Schroeder

Leah Schroeder is an intern at The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company for the 2024 summer, she wrote for her college newspaper at Northwestern University and freelanced in the Chicago area. When Leah is not writing for The Dispatch, she is probably reading, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, or spending time with her friends and family.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

More Dispatch Fact Checks

The Latest