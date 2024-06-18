Steve Hayes will host tonight’s episode of Dispatch Live with special guest Fred Ryan, author of Wine and the White House: A History. Whether you need some fun facts for your presidential trivia trove or a recommendation for your next state dinner, this episode will be sure to impress even the most seasoned sommeliers.

Programming Note: For the busy summer months, Dispatch Live will take place every other Tuesday and will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The Agenda:

The history of White House hospitality

Various presidents’ experience with wine

Memorable toasts and stories from the White House

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who: Steve, Fred Ryan

When: Tuesday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

