Weak Men, Hard Times

If you spend any time on Elon Musk’s propaganda platform, you’ve surely run across this quote from the author G. Michael Hopf: “Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And weak men create hard times.”

Practically every populist on Twitter has approvingly tweeted or retweeted that line at some point. And while I don’t agree with them on much, I confess that I see some wisdom in it too. Our disagreement is over where to locate modern America in the “hard times/good times” cycle that Hopf describes.

Populists think we’re at stage one. The country has fallen on hard times, but fortunately those hard times have forged “strong” men like Donald Trump who stand ready to rescue us. Yes, really: “Hard times” in this case refers to an America that isn’t at war, where unemployment is a hair above 4 percent, where the Federal Reserve is now cutting interest rates, where the stock market hits a new high seemingly every month, and where most people are quite happy with their personal financial situation.

“Strong,” meanwhile, doesn’t refer to physical strength or personal courage. (How could it when the exemplar famously dodged military service during Vietnam?) To authoritarians, “strength” is a euphemism for ruthlessness. Part of Trump’s magical thinking about policy is that most problems, like the “enemy from within,” could be solved easily if only America’s weak leaders had the strength of will to deal with them mercilessly. When he talks about Xi Jinping wielding an “iron fist” to “control” his subjects he means it as a compliment, unambiguously and unabashedly.

If you understand “strength” in those terms, as a measure of ruthless resolve in subjugating one’s enemies, you begin to understand why the “America First” forerunner of Trump’s movement in the 1930s had the foreign policy that it did. It wasn’t the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy who exemplified strength. It was the guys shooting at them.

In short, the soft boys of the populist right are angry that liberals have more political and cultural power than they’d like—and they want American leadership that will behave with utter ruthlessness to reduce it. To justify that, they’ve laughably decided that the country must be at stage one in the Hopf cycle.

America isn’t at stage one, though. We’re at stage four. We’re positively drowning in weak men. And we’re about to face hard times because of it.

Let’s talk about Jeff Bezos, one of the five richest people in the world and a weak man.

We’re not going back.

Kamala Harris likes to say at her rallies, “We’re not going back.” Insofar as she means “we’re not going to be so insane as to reelect Donald Trump president,” she’s overestimated us.

But it’s literally true that “we’re not going back” in a second Trump presidency to the way the government operated during his first term. Millions of Americans, whether out of ignorance, naivete, or dimwittedness, seem to believe that Trump 2024 will pick up right where Trump 2019 left off, perhaps even with prices at the grocery store returning to prior levels. (Don’t ask me how that’s supposed to happen. Strength, I suppose.) We’re not going back, though. Trump 2.0 will be different from Trump 1.0, more vicious by nature and denuded of restraining forces in the Cabinet.

Jeff Bezos, God-emperor of Amazon, is a weak man but an intelligent one. He seems to understand that we’re not going back.

On Friday, the Washington Post, which Bezos owns, announced that it won’t endorse a candidate for president this year and won’t make endorsements in presidential races going forward. There’s nothing wrong with that in principle; The Dispatch doesn’t do endorsements either. You might even argue that it’s good for major newspapers to get out of the endorsement business. Why encourage readers to doubt the objectivity of the newsroom by trumpeting the partisan bias of the editorial room?

The problem with the Post’s announcement wasn’t the announcement itself, it was the timing. According to the Columbia Journalism Review, staffers had been working for weeks on a draft editorial endorsing Harris. As recently as last week, the editor in charge believed it was on track for publication. Only “within the past few days,” allegedly, did someone up the chain suddenly decide to pull the plug.

Coincidentally, it was also within the past few days that Trump confirmed he would be in Austin, Texas, on Friday for an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan. News broke after that interview took place that, while Trump was in town, he also met briefly with the CEO and vice president of Blue Origin, a private space exploration firm and top competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The owner of Blue Origin is—ta da—Jeff Bezos.

To repeat: Trump made plans to visit Austin, the Post’s Harris endorsement was quickly and inexplicably quashed, and hours later the space team was granted an audience with him. A quid pro quo, one might call it, to borrow a phrase made famous during his first term.

Theories differ on whether Trump demanded a favor before agreeing to meet with Blue Origin or whether Bezos spiked the endorsement preemptively to butter Trump up before a scheduled meeting (call it “anticipatory obedience”), but no one seems to disagree on the bottom line. Bezos understands that Trump is fanatical about “loyalty” and will eagerly abuse his power as president to make trouble financially for anyone who makes trouble for him politically, so he chose to signal his “loyalty” to the next administration before it takes power.

And Bezos has good reason. He paid the price for “disloyalty” once before.

For my friends, everything.

During Trump’s first term, the then-president reportedly intervened to steer a $10 billion Pentagon contract away from Amazon and toward Microsoft instead. That wasn’t because Microsoft was offering a better product that would benefit the American people; allegedly, it was because Trump resented the unflattering coverage he got from Bezos’ newspaper and wanted to retaliate for it, using taxpayer money. “He saw what happened to his Pentagon cloud computing contract when he was a pr—k to Trump,” a source in Trumpworld reportedly said of Bezos after the Post announced its new no-endorsements policy.

“What is the point in having ‘f–k you’ money if you’re never willing to say ‘f–k you’?” my colleague Kevin Williamson wondered today, marveling at the unimaginably wealthy Amazon founder’s cowardice in canceling the Post endorsement. But look at it from Bezos’ perspective: There’s every reason to think a second Trump presidency will be much more vindictive, and lawlessly so, than the first was. Trump has campaigned on “retribution” against his enemies and is staffing up with yes-men who’ll condone his most fascist impulses, and the electorate seems poised to reward him with power anyway. If he wins, he’s going to treat that victory as a mandate for government by vendetta.

We’re not going back. Bezos grasps that. And don’t forget, he has serious business pending before the federal government: In a Trump administration, the FTC’s antitrust suit against Amazon stands a much better chance of being resolved to the company’s liking if the owner is on good terms with the president. Executive branch policy will be set not according to statute or what’s best for the public interest, but according to who is and isn’t owed a favor by Trump—more so even than it was in his first term, that is. For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.

Other titans of industry are also realizing that we’re not going back and that Trump’s next administration will behave like an oligarchy, requiring the leader’s patronage for a business to flourish. Bezos isn’t the only publisher lately to cancel coverage that might offend Trump, and on Monday, a prominent newspaper reported on a recent gathering of business executives in California where “attendees wound up discussing how to protect themselves and their companies if Trump wins the presidency next week and tries to use the power of the Oval Office against his perceived enemies.” When the paper contacted a Trump aide for a response, he assured them the executives are right to worry:

“I’ve told CEOs to engage as fast as possible because the clock is ticking. … If you’re somebody who has endorsed Harris, and we’ve never heard from you at any point until after the election, you’ve got an uphill battle,” the Trump adviser said. “People are back-channeling, looking at their networks—they’re talking to lobbyists to see what they can do to connect with the president and his team.”

The newspaper that published that scoop was … Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post. Reporting on the weakness of cowardly oligarchs who are afraid to take sides against Trump was the newsroom’s way of striking back at its boss for quashing the editorial on Friday, I take it, and good for the staff for doing so. But that can’t last forever. The Post’s reporters will eventually get a hot scoop about a scandal inside the Trump administration that could put Bezos’ bottom line at risk. Does he let his team run with it, forever branding him as “disloyal” in the eyes of the new president, or does he start censoring his newsroom too in order to protect his other business interests?

He’ll have to decide. We’re not going back.

The rules of engagement.

You might ask yourself, “Why would Trump or Bezos care who the Post endorses? Newspaper endorsements don’t move a single vote, especially in national elections.”

That’s true, but it misses the point. Trump wasn’t worried about losing the election if the Post had backed Harris. Whether he asked for the editorial to be canned or Bezos volunteered, I suspect he values this episode as an opportunity to establish the rules of engagement for his coming term. In the same way that he seems to take special relish in former Never Trumpers like J.D. Vance bending the knee, presumably he was tickled and encouraged by the spectacle of a former thorn in his side like Bezos cowering before him and canceling his paper’s Harris endorsement. The once and probably future president sees the world in terms of friends and enemies, loyalty and disloyalty; having a nemesis as prominent and powerful as the founder of Amazon validate that approach by acquiescing in it must have felt exhilarating.

“Unfortunately, Americans fearing Trump’s wrath and adjusting their behavior accordingly is going to become a regular feature of life over the next few years,” economist Patrick Chovanec wrote of the canceled Post endorsement. “As is other Americans knowing that Trump will pardon them for wrongdoing done on his behalf and acting accordingly. This is our new America.” Those are the rules of engagement now—and the more discretionary power Trump gains in office, the more leeway he’ll have to set those rules. We are about to face hard times thanks to weak men like Jeff Bezos.

Tell me this, though: How much can we fault him for his cowardice when he knows he’s surrounded by other weak men who won’t take sides with him against Trump?

Look around American media today and, apart from the usual suspects, you’ll find no anxiety about the Post’s capitulation and what it portends for how Trump’s presidency will operate. Liberal outlets are exercised about it, of course; so are the few remaining Never Trump precincts of the right, like The Dispatch and The Bulwark. But across right-wing media, Bezos’ surrender is either unworthy of comment or an enemy misfortune to be reveled in. In theory, populists should loathe seeing fantastically rich oligarchs tinker with the press in order to flatter an authoritarian leader. In practice, they’re delighted by it so long as the tinkering is done to benefit their side.

If the Post editorial had run as scheduled and a newly reelected Trump retaliated by punishing Amazon for it somehow, the most Bezos could realistically hope for in terms of popular support is a 50-50 deadlock in media and across the wider public. Democrats would accuse Trump of an abuse of power, but Republicans would uniformly laugh and insist that Bezos and the mainstream media had it coming. Trump wouldn’t back down, knowing that his own people were solidly behind him. Only by losing support on the right, among his loyal fans, will he ever have occasion to question whether he’s gone too far.

So you see why this is hopeless. As the past several years have demonstrated, Trump will never lose meaningful support on the right: The proprietors of right-wing media are too weak to ever challenge their audience’s tribalism, and most of the doubters within the right-wing rank-and-file are too weak to risk ostracism by challenging those around them. We actually ran this thought experiment in 2022 with Ron DeSantis and Disney in the Trump and Bezos roles, in fact, and the right reacted exactly the way you’d expect. “The Bezos surrender isn’t just a demonstration. It’s a consequence,” Jonathan Last wrote Sunday. “It’s a signal that the rule of law has already eroded to such a point that even a person as powerful as Jeff Bezos no longer believes it can protect him.”

Bezos is making a rational, if cowardly, calculation. He’s calculating that there’s no chance of a formidable bipartisan coalition forming during Trump’s second term to oppose his abuses of power. I think he’s correct in that calculation. There are too many weak men to stand up to Trump; that’s the whole story of the Republican hostage crisis and the whole story of how he escaped being convicted at his second impeachment trial. If retaliation and government harassment are acceptable enough to half the country to be treated as partisan politics as usual, and they are, then Bezos faces a difficult choice. He can either resist Trump and take the consequences or he can play ball.

He took the coward’s way out. Many will. Those who refuse will face hard times, thanks to weak men.