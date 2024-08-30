No Western Ramblings Today

Dear Reader,

Greetings from Medicine Bow National Forest in Wyoming, where we are camping for the night. What the future holds for us beyond that is a mystery. Fortunately, I do have Starlink, which enables me to work from anywhere, even if that merely means I can send you a note notifying you that I am taking the day off. Ironic, isn’t it?

I do not like skipping G-Files, even for vacation. I relax more when I’ve sent them out than when I skip them. But the day got the better of me. Which brings me to …

Various & Sundry

Canine Update: The drive out to Denver to pick up the missus was pretty uneventful. It was really too hot to do anything other than briefly explore, pee, chase a tennis ball or rabbit, then get back inside the mobile kennel. Mornings were very nice before it got crazy hot. Speaking of crazy hot, our plan was to camp in southern Utah after the Denver rendezvous. But we noticed this really unfortunately blistering heat wave heading Utah’s way, so we opted to call an audible and head north instead. That’s why we’re in Wyoming, with an eye toward Wisconsin and Michigan.

Zoë and Pippa were very, very happy to pick up the Fair Jessica at the airport. The added drama of the van being too tall to fit in the pick-up area made things especially exciting (pro-tip to airport designers: put those hanging height clearance thingies someplace where there’s still time for vehicles that are too tall to go a different way). But that’s a story for another day. Zoë and Pippa are quite happy—when we stop the van and let them chase things and jump in lakes. Weirdly, they don’t like staying in hotels very much, but they love—and I really do mean love—running in hotel hallways. Always have. I don’t know why. They think it’s just thrilling.

Anyway, we’re cooking out under big sky in a little bit and the dogs need to reconnoiter the area. My apologies again for missing a filing—even if it is for the free-version of the G-File (hint hint).

And, lest you think I forgot, the other stuff!

The Dispawtch

Owner’s Name: Amy Carril

Why I’m a Dispatch Member: I followed Jonah and Kevin from National Review and now appreciate the different viewpoints of the other writers at The Dispatch. My favorite reading is C.S. Lewis and G. K. Chesterton, so when I first found National Review and saw how often both were quoted, I decided this was my crowd. I’ve since become quite a bit more interested in politics … always of course filtered through my C.S. and G. K. lens.

Pet’s Name: Mia

Pet’ s Breed: Puggle

Pet’s Age: 8 months

Gotcha Story: We had a Puggle (Mora) when our kids were all home, but she passed away about three years ago. Now having an empty nest, but two grandsons, we decided to dive in again. We brought Mia home as a 3-1/2 pound puppy back in March and it’s been a whirlwind. Puppies are hard, so it’s good thing they’re cute.

Pet’s Likes: Meal time, treats, sticks, lap time, belly rubs, and rifling through her toy box. She’s learning to chase squirrels—she just can’t figure out that they go up the tree.

Pet’s Dislikes: Being left in the truck if she can’t see us.

Pet’s Proudest Moment: She is very good at ringing her bell to go potty. She also likes to ring the bell when she just wants to go outside and wander.

Moment Someone (Wrongly) Said Pet Was a Bad Dog: My youngest grandson Isaiah, when Mia stole his noochie and hid under the ottoman, where she goes when she knows she has illegal contraband.

