Former President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100

Happy Monday! Magnus Carlsen, a five-time world chess champion, withdrew from a major competition on Friday after he refused to change out of jeans and into something nicer.

To be honest, even jeans seem a little too much for the week of oblivion between Christmas and the New Year. Soft pants only!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Carter’s Century

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

He is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” Carter’s son Chip said in a statement upon his father’s passing.

Carter had contracted cancer and fell a handful of times as he grew older, but he generally made successful recoveries. Yet his public schedule finally began to slow in recent years, and he and his wife were unable to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration—the first Carter missed …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,514-word item on the life of former President Jimmy Carter is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Democracy Wrapped, 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s a good time to reflect on the past year, do some journaling, and make resolutions for the new year. And after a season of historic elections, we’d love to take a peek at the year-in-review journal entries of the world’s incumbent party leaders, most of whom took a shellacking at polling stations across the globe.

Billions of people voted in elections held in more than 70 countries this year. Approximately, half the world’s population had the opportunity to cast ballots in 2024, making it the biggest election year in human history. And with few exceptions, developed democracies saw a wave of …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,354-word item on elections in 2024 is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

As the Sudanese civil war approaches the two-year mark, Sudan’s young people are faced with difficult choices—including Amal Abdelazeem and her family. “To help feed the family, her 21-year-old brother, Yassin, took odd jobs,” Declan Walsh reported for the New York Times. “But that raised the suspicions of R.S.F. fighters, who beat and detained him three times, he said in an interview. Once, he escaped by ambushing an R.S.F. guard and throttling him. ‘I didn’t look back,’ he said. But another brother, Mohamed, 25, joined the R.S.F. Mohamed had always been trouble, Ms. Abdelazeem said, and in the war fell in with a group of R.S.F. fighters who roamed their neighborhood. He was assigned to an internal R.S.F. unit charged with reining in the widespread car theft that made the group unpopular, she said. Then Mohamed looted his own family’s home, she said, walking out with a fridge and a TV, brushing past his sister as she implored him to stop.”

For Aeon magazine, Collin Jennings penned an ode to the lowly hyperlink. “Google and other websites are moving away from relying on links in favour of artificial intelligence chatbots,” he wrote. “Considered as preserved trails of connected ideas, links make sense as early victims of the AI revolution since large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and others abstract the information represented online and present it in source-less summaries. We are at a moment in the history of the web in which the link itself—the countless connections made by website creators, the endless tapestry of ideas woven together throughout the web—is in danger of going extinct. So it’s pertinent to ask: how did links come to represent information in the first place? And what’s at stake in the movement away from links toward AI chat interfaces?”

The Hill: Kari Lake Says She Won’t Seek Office Again

NBC News: Elon Musk Accused of Censoring Conservatives on X Who Disagree With Him About Immigration

In the Zeitgeist

The oldest living survivor of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Warren Upton, died last week at 105 years old. Here’s an interview from 2021, in which he reflects on his dramatic escape from the USS Utah.

Toeing the Company Line