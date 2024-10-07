Marking One Year Since the October 7 Attacks

Happy Monday. It’s been a bleak week—with tragic scenes out of Appalachia, where the recovery is only just beginning after Hurricane Helene swept through—and it’s a grim day, as we remember the victims of Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack one year ago today.

Amid the darkness, we were uplifted by this beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” played Saturday by the combined marching bands of rivals North Carolina State and Wake Forest universities as a tribute to their fellow North Carolinians whose homes were devastated by flooding.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Remembering October 7

Editor’s Note: On the one-year anniversary of the day Hamas invaded southern Israel, murdering 1,200 people and abducting more than 200 others, we’re sharing an excerpt of Charlotte’s piece on the site today, in which she spoke to an October 7 survivor living in one of the kibbutzim attacked that day.

KIBBUTZ NIR OZ, Israel—When Bat Sheva Yahalomi awoke to air raid sirens on the morning of October 7, she didn’t think much of it. The mother of three lived with her husband and children in Nir Oz, an idyllic community of 400 on the western edge of the Negev desert and, given its proximity to the Gaza Strip, an occasional target of cross-border rocket fire.

“But very quickly we understood something was different. We started to hear shouting outside in Arabic,” she said from her ruined family home. “We heard ‘Allahu Akbar,’ and we started to hear shooting on our house.”

At around 10 a.m., four terrorists in Hamas headbands and tactical gear entered the home and opened fire on her husband, Ohad Yahalomi, as he guarded the safe room …

Worth Your Time

China is ready for war, Seth G. Jones argued in Foreign Affairs. “Given China’s economic problems—high youth unemployment, a troubled real estate market, increased government debt, an aging society, and lower-than-expected growth—some scholars and policymakers hope that Beijing will be forced to constrain its defense spending,” he wrote. “Others go so far as to say the Chinese military is overrated, contending that it will not challenge U.S. dominance any time soon. But these assessments fail to recognize how much China’s defense industrial base is growing. Despite the country’s current economic challenges, its defense spending is soaring and its defense industry is on a wartime footing. Indeed, China is rapidly developing and producing weapons systems designed to deter the United States and, if deterrence fails, to emerge victorious in a great-power war.”

The Oklahoman: ‘Trump Bible’ One of Few That Meet [Oklahoma State Schools Superintendent Ryan] Walters’ Criteria for Oklahoma Classrooms

According to the bid documents, vendors must meet certain specifications: Bibles must be the King James Version; must contain the Old and New Testaments; must include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights; and must be bound in leather or leather-like material. … But one Bible fits perfectly: Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and commonly referred to as the Trump Bible. They cost $60 each online, with Trump receiving fees for his endorsement.

CNN: Dubai’s Emirates Airline Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies After Device Attacks in Lebanon

In the Zeitgeist

It wouldn’t be a Tennessee team knocking off Alabama if fans didn’t immediately storm the field, take down the uprights, and dump them in the nearest river—which is, of course, exactly what Vanderbilt fans did on Saturday night after beating No. 1-ranked Bama. (Congrats to our friend and Vandy alum Mike Warren.)

