Mexico Judicial Overhaul Sparks Concern over Democratic Backsliding

AMLO’s Last Play

Earlier this summer, we wrote to you about the Mexican presidential election, which saw Claudia Sheinbaum—a leader in the ruling Morena party—break the glass ceiling by securing the presidency in a landslide victory.

But looming over her candidacy and, indeed, latent presidency was a big question mark: How much would she depart from the agenda of her predecessor and mentor, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)—especially regarding a package of highly contested constitutional and judicial reforms AMLO introduced in February? Perhaps the real question is: How much distance might AMLO tolerate?

Sheinbaum had endorsed the reforms as a candidate, and enacting them would have marked her first major test as president after her inauguration, set to take place at the beginning of October. Due to a quirk in the timing of presidents’ swearing-in, the newly elected Congress took office on September 1, a month before Sheinbaum’s own inauguration.

AMLO had previously hinted he might hold off on instituting the overhaul while he was in the lame-duck period but …

Prompted by a discovery made while cleaning his office, Neal B. Freeman recalled his two-decade journey to privatize an international communications company, Intelsat Ltd., that was set in motion by a documentary about Maggie Thatcher that made its way to then-President Ronald Reagan. “What neither the Great Communicator nor his aides had bothered to tell me, however, was that Intelsat was not a commercial organization governed by contract,” Freeman wrote in National Review. “Its bylaws stated clearly that any material change in the organization would require the unanimous approval of the treaty signatories, all of which were sovereign nations. I don’t know whether you have ever tried to persuade 146 sovereign nations to agree on a risky and consequential reform, but it can take some time. In my case, it took 20 years.”

The rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, targeted Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike. However, “if you ask Republicans in the House and Senate whether they’re concerned at all that Donald Trump is laying the groundwork to once again claim mass voter fraud, many will hardly entertain the idea,” Haley Byrd Wilt reported for NOTUS. “For Rep. Brian Mast [of Florida], any unease about how he might react if he loses is inconceivable—Trump won’t have to complain about the election results for a simple reason: ‘He’s going to win,’” Mast told Wilt. “But if you ask Mast if Trump should have done anything differently, his answer is immediate: ‘No.’ … At this point, most GOP lawmakers are likewise more than comfortable siding with Trump and downplaying the violence of Jan. 6. And if you ask congressional Republicans about Trump’s ongoing allegations of election fraud—or if they’ll vote to certify this year’s results—you’ll get a lot of lukewarm shrugs and noncommittal word salad.”

So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.

Looks like it’s time for another career-defining performance from Cillian Murphy! The only question now is what light-hearted romp of a film it’ll be packaged with.

