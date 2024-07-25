Netanyahu Addresses a Joint Session of Congress

Happy Thursday! The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that Salt Lake City, Utah, will host the 2034 Winter Olympics. If they’re looking for somebody to lead the planning committee, we happen to know of a Utahn with lots of experience organizing the Winter Olympics in Utah’s capital city who will have some free time come January.

‘A Clash Between Barbarism and Civilization’

WASHINGTON—In his historic address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preached a vision of U.S.-Israeli unity to a mostly friendly crowd.

Less than a mile away, down the hill at D.C.’s Union Station, anti-Netanyahu and anti-Israel protesters were wreaking havoc.

There, rioters burned Netanyahu in effigy, paraded down the street with a papier-mâché, 10-foot-tall puppet of President Joe Biden with bloody hands and devil horns, graffitied the statue at the center of Columbus Circle with the words “Hamas is comin,” waved the terrorist group’s flag, assaulted police officers, and pulled down the American flag on the pole outside the station and replaced it with the Palestinian flag.

As a crowd of protesters wrapped in keffiyehs—the piece of fabric that has come to symbolize the protests—looked on, chanting, “Burn that s—,” a man lit the American flag on fire. Onlookers shouted “Allahu Akbar” and cursed America while flames engulfed the flag.

Just minutes earlier—in one of the biggest applause lines for Republicans and most divisive moments for Democrats in his hour-long speech—Netanyahu had called such protesters the Iranian regime’s “useful idiots.” A White House spokesman condemned the flag burning and other activities at the protest—labeling such activities “disgraceful”—but the Harris campaign did not respond last night to TMD’s request for comment on the chaos.

Wednesday was a day of disorienting contrasts. A triumphant Netanyahu delivered an address that painted the U.S. and Israel as co-combatants in lockstep in a war against Iran—while more than 100 congressional Democrats and at least one Republican boycotted the speech and tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside and some burned him in effigy. And though Biden and Netanyahu are set to meet on Thursday, at this turbulent moment in American politics, Bibi will also meet separately with his potential future interlocutors: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Back in May, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued an invitation to Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress after considerable behind-the-scenes wrangling. In March, Schumer had lambasted the Israeli leader from the floor of the Senate, calling on him to resign, though Schumer said in May that the U.S. support of Israel “transcends” disagreements with the Israeli government—though not enough for the two to shake hands on Wednesday.

Likewise, not all lawmakers were feeling transcendent. More than 100 House and Senate Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, boycotted the speech—many to protest how Bibi has prosecuted his country’s war against Hamas. Other U.S. lawmakers criticized the speech as an effort to boost Netanyahu’s approval numbers back in Israel, where he and his government have faced months of protests. “For him, this is all about shoring up his support back home, which is one of the reasons I don’t want to attend,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland told reporters. “I don’t want to be part of a political prop in this act of deception. He is not the great guardian of the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

It wasn’t only Democrats who decided to stay away. “Today Congress will undertake political theater on behalf of the State Department,” Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who advocates an isolationist foreign policy, tweeted Wednesday. “The purpose of having Netanyahu address Congress is to bolster his political standing in Israel and to quell int’l opposition to his war. I don’t feel like being a prop so I won’t be attending.”

Boycotts notwithstanding, the controversial Israeli leader made his fourth appearance before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday—the most of any world leader, including British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who addressed Congress thrice during his tenure.

Bibi leaned into the soaring rhetoric Churchill was known for, framing Israel’s battle over the past nine months with Hamas—as well as with Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other Iranian proxy terrorist organizations—as part of a larger, more global fight. “In the Middle East, Iran’s axis of terror confronts America, Israel, and our Arab friends,” he said in the opening lines of the address. “This is not a clash of civilizations. It’s a clash between barbarism and civilization. It’s a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together. Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose.”

Netanyahu also spelled out what he fears would be the consequences of failing to back Israel in this contest with Iran. “For Iran, Israel is first, America is next,” he said. “My friends,

if you remember one thing, one thing from this speech, remember this: Our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory.”

Vice President Kamala Harris did not preside over the event as is typical for the veep, but instead attended what her newly minted presidential campaign said was a previously planned engagement with a black sorority in Indianapolis. Bibi nevertheless heaped praise on Biden for his support for Israel over the last several months and throughout his career, “and for being, as he says, a proud Zionist,” Netanyahu said. “Actually, he says, a proud Irish-American Zionist.”

But Netanyahu, perhaps mindful of the tenuous moment he landed in American politics, also thanked Trump for his administration’s actions—including moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and for brokering the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and later Morocco.

Amid the praise, Bibi did offer some subtle rebukes of Congress and to critics—including those in the Biden administration—of how his country is conducting the war. In particular, he recalled the warnings about Israel’s invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza that was one of Hamas’ final strongholds in the enclave. The Biden administration issued strenuous warnings about the invasion and publicly broke with Netanyahu’s government, calling a ground invasion of Rafah—where some 1.5 million civilians were thought to be sheltering—a “redline.”

“Remember what so many people said? ‘If Israel goes into Rafah, there’ll be thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of civilians killed,’” Netanyahu said. In the end, he claimed the number of civilians killed was “practically none,” though The Dispatch cannot independently verify that assertion.

He also seemed to scold Congress for its delay in passing the foreign aid packages earlier this year, name-dropping and paraphrasing Churchill explicitly. “Today, as Israel fights on the frontline of civilization, I too appeal to America,” he said. “Give us the tools faster, and we’ll finish the job faster.”

While Bibi emphasized his desire to destroy Hamas militarily—articulating his vision of a “demilitarized and deradicalized” post-war Gaza—a huge part of “finishing the job” is bringing the more than 100 remaining Hamas-held hostages home, including the five living and three dead Americans. Noa Argamani, the young woman who was one of four hostages rescued in a daring commando raid in June and who was an invited guest of the prime minister, received a standing ovation from the assembled lawmakers.

Netanyahu did not, however, mention the ceasefire-for-hostages deal Biden proposed in May, which U.S. officials have reportedly been negotiating in Qatar in recent weeks. Biden is reportedly planning to press Netanyahu on the deal during their meeting today, and discuss how to “close the gaps” in Israel’s plans to implement the three-phased deal that could see a temporary ceasefire become permanent, contingent on the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners—many of whom are guilty of terrorism and other crimes—tried and held in Israel.

That Netanyahu was mum on the proposed deal isn’t necessarily surprising. “There’s several possible reasons why he would not have featured [it] more prominently in his speech, and one would be that maybe a deal is pending and he didn’t want to mess it up,” said Bradley Bowman, a former Army officer and Senate staffer who serves as a senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It might be that he’s balancing a coalition on the right, where some would be reluctant to have any sort of ceasefire until Hamas is more decimated than it is. And it might be that he felt like some of those messages—because of some of the nuance I’m describing—would be better delivered in private.”

Capitol Police arrested several protesters who removed their top layer of clothing during the speech to reveal bright yellow “Save the Deal” T-shirts, advocating for an agreement to return the hostages. One man was allowed to remain in the balcony of the House chamber once he buttoned up his shirt again.

Though members of Congress in attendance certainly let their opinions be known about the Israeli leader’s speech after the fact, others didn’t wait quite so long. Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has criticized Netanyahu and the war to the point of being censured in November by her House colleagues for “dangerously promoting false narratives regarding a brutal, large-scale terrorist attack” that took place on October 7. She wore a keffiyeh and held up a circular placard that read “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other. Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, who had been seated by her for much of Netanyahu’s remarks, switched seats after she raised her placard.

The speech, which was met with frequently uproarious applause from Republican lawmakers, inspired dramatic and vitriolic statements from Democrats—especially those who boycotted.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi tweeted. “These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home—and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was likewise disdainful. “That speech was, as I expected, a setback for both the U.S.-Israel relationship and the fight against Hamas,” he said. “It was a speech designed to bolster Netanyahu’s political standing and U.S. Republican messaging.”

But some Democrats viewed the speech as a success, including Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a strong supporter of Israel who wore a suit for the occasion instead of his typical hoodie and shorts. He and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, now an independent, were the only two non-Republican lawmakers who stayed behind after the speech to shake Netanyahu’s hand.

Meanwhile, outside, protests raged near Union Station. As the American flag lay on the ground outside the train station in a smoldering heap, at least two men tried to save it. One passerby made his way to the middle of the circle and beat the fire with his jacket before he was forced back by protesters. Another reached for a piece of the still-burning flag and ran, as protesters—including a young woman who grabbed a chunk of it that trailed behind him—chased after him.

Later Wednesday afternoon, as the crowds were beginning to disperse in Columbus Circle, one of your Morning Dispatchers saw a young woman carrying a melted flag. She showed it off, holding it up like a prize. Where did she get it?

“I chased a man that tried to steal it,” she said.

