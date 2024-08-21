Obamas Headline DNC Night Two

Happy Wednesday! We’ve written enough stories about artificial intelligence (AI) to know it’s an imperfect technology trained on imperfect human inputs. And apparently, one of those inputs is good, old-fashioned Rickrolling: One customer service bot helpfully provided a user with a link to a video tutorial that did not, in fact, exist. You can see where this is going.

Quick Hits Today’s Top Stories

CHICAGO—The final speaker for Tuesday night’s program at the Democratic National Convention may have been a popular, two-term former president, but even he recognized he was playing second fiddle.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up. I am feeling ready to go,” said former President Barack Obama shortly after taking the stage at the United Center. “Even if I’m the only person stupid enough to speak right after Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady’s act was indeed a difficult one to follow. Michelle Obama brought the house down in her hometown of Chicago, bringing the energy in the arena to a crescendo that not even her husband—who has been delivering barnburner speeches at DNCs for the past twenty years—could match.

Worth Your Time

Why do left-wingers give anti-Zionist protesters a pass, despite some of the groups’ professed genocidal beliefs? Liberal Jonathan Chait took on his own side in New York Magazine. “What Democrats and progressives need to decide is whether to treat these groups as noble idealists broadly on the right side of history or as the fanatic adherents of an illiberal and unjust program,” he wrote. “In the Middle East, that program calls for endless war until the Jews have been expurgated from a soil on which they unnaturally reside. In the West, it means imposing social norms that make most Jews feel alien and unwelcome. To advance justice for Palestinians and Jews does not require placating, forming alliances with, or ceding ‘leverage’ to followers of this hateful program. The morally just response is to meet this ideology the way liberals meet other forms of hate: by calling it what it is.”

One day, 17-year-old Kevin Lik was attending class and collecting plants for his herbarium. The next, he was imprisoned in a Russian penal colony. “The teenager—with dual Russian and German citizenship—was arrested last year while still at school and became the youngest person in modern Russian history to have been convicted of treason,” Sergei Goryashko reported for the BBC. In August, Kevin was freed as part of a sprawling prisoner exchange. “In Germany, after a hospital check-up, Kevin was finally able to greet his mother, who had got a visa to fly in from Russia. ‘She cried. I told her everything was fine, not to worry, that I loved her very much.’ Mother and son are now living in Germany and Kevin is full of enthusiasm to finish school. ‘I don’t have a desire for revenge, but I do have a very strong desire to participate in opposition activities,’ he tells me. Kevin still has his prison uniform, stuffed in a bag in the corner of his room. When I ask what he wanted most of all while he was forced to wear it, he simply replies: ‘To hug Mum of course.’”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, on the ticket’s future:

There’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump—or we draw somehow more votes from Trump. Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision.

Politico: Democrats Blame ‘Raucous Applause’ for Massive Delays to Convention Programming

Asked for comment, the convention officials said in a statement: “Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people. We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage.”

In the Zeitgeist

Michael Keaton takes over household duties from his wife in Goodrich, a very original, never-been-done-by-Michael-Keaton film.

