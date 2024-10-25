Putin Pitches Challenge to Western Order at BRICS Summit

Happy Friday! Upon hearing that Beyoncé is expected to perform at a Kamala Harris rally today—for real this time—all of us have put in last-minute requests to work on Dispatch Politics.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Wednesday against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. In the suit, Moody accuses the federal government of trying to block Florida’s investigation into the disrupted September 15 attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, in violation of the Tenth Amendment. The lawsuit also claims that federal officials told state investigators to stand down—based on a federal statute regarding investigations into crimes against major public figures—before the alleged would-be assassin had been charged with an attempt to shoot the president. “Every day that Florida is prevented from investigating, the State’s case becomes harder to prove at trial,” the suit read.

The Turkish military on Wednesday night ramped up airstrikes against what it described as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Syria and Iraq. More than 35 PKK targets were hit, killing close to 60 people according to the Turkish defense ministry. Turkey’s government had previously blamed the Kurdish separatist organization for a terrorist attack on a state-owned defense company in Ankara on Wednesday that left five dead and more than 20 wounded. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that earlier this year, Russia provided the Houthis—an Iranian-backed, Yemen-based terrorist group—with satellite data they used to target vessels in the Red Sea with drone and rocket attacks. Moscow reportedly provided targeting data via members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps embedded with the Houthis, allowing the group to disrupt international trade through its repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the busy waterway.

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued the first national security memorandum on artificial intelligence, ordering federal agencies to expand their adoption of AI while also setting limits on its use. The memo orders government agencies to help protect U.S. companies’ AI technology from theft by foreign spies and requires them to conduct studies on the potential uses for or regulations on AI. The memo also establishes guardrails on AI’s deployment, stipulating, for example, that it should not be used to limit free speech or as a part of a system for deploying nuclear weapons.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday his government planned to reduce the number of immigrants allowed into the country in the coming years, cutting its annual target of new permanent residents from 500,000 people next year to 395,000, with reductions set to continue. Trudeau—whose ruling Liberal party is trailing the Conservatives ahead of parliamentary elections next year—admitted error in his previous policy, saying, “between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn’t get the balance quite right.” The changes are meant to functionally pause Canadian population growth to ease the strain on the healthcare system and allow time to remedy a housing shortage.

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with the shipping companies that owned and operated the Dali, the tanker that malfunctioned and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this year. The deal will see the Singaporean companies pay more than $100 million in damages to be dispersed to the federal agencies impacted by the bridge collapse. The state of Maryland and others—likely including the families of the six construction workers who died in the accident—will seek damages separately from the federal suit.

Machinists at aeronautics company Boeing voted on Wednesday to reject the latest contract proposal, prolonging the almost six-week-long strike of 33,000 workers on the West Coast. The new contract would have provided a 35 percent pay raise, a $7,000 signing bonus, and increased health and retirement benefits, but it was voted down by 64 percent of the union members and follows the even greater rejection of a proposed deal last month.

A Hug or a Handshake?

At the opening of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin’ and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in an awkward handshake-to-bro-hug ballet. It was a fitting encapsulation of how the yearly meeting of “developing world” countries went: While many countries are still more than willing to engage with Putin’s regime, the embrace is at least a little uncomfortable.

Putin seeks to use events like the BRICS to begin building an anti-Western, or, as he would put it, “multilateral” international system. But the events of the last several days in Kazan, while demonstrating that Putin is not necessarily alone on the world stage, also showed that his more grandiose aims are likely out of reach.

The annual summit, now in its 16th year, began as an effort to formalize the multilateral cooperation between prominent developing and middle-income nations, known by their initials as the “BRICS”: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bloc has expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia’s acceptance of formal membership is going through a “delay”—likely an equivocation to avoid angering its partners in the West. In total, the leaders of 36 countries were in attendance, and Russian foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov hailed it as …

Worth Your Time

What’s the next step for artificial intelligence? “Over the past year, the biggest players in AI have been making versions of the same claim: that ‘agents’—systems given some degree of autonomy to complete tasks on behalf of their users—are the next step for the industry,” John Herman reported for New York magazine. “Different firms have different definitions for the term and ambitions for the concept, but the basic idea is pretty intuitive. Real, useful AI automation isn’t possible until models can interact with the real world, not just with users in a chat window. … What’s impossible to ignore about features like this in practice is that they demand huge amounts of access in order to function, a tension that’s going to become more evident as tech companies get more ambitious with AI tools in general. When Google, Apple, Microsoft, and OpenAI talk about the future of AI assistants, more useful chatbots, and the rise of agents, they’re also talking about a world in which they have unprecedented access to the digital matter of users’ lives.”

Russian occupiers in Ukraine are deporting children to Russia, including disabled young people. “At the beginning of Russia’s brutal occupation of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Hanna Zamyshliaieva took small comfort in the brief phone calls she received from the staff at the Oleshky Specialized Boarding School about her son’s well-being,” Viktoriia Novikova, Nataliia Sirobab, and Ivan Antypenko wrote for New Lines Magazine. “The Oleshky facility, named after the small city in which it is located, was one of the best for disabled people in Ukraine, and Volkovych had thrived under its specialized care for eight years. … In early November, a medical worker from Volkovych’s school reached Zamyshliaieva to tell her the Russians had taken Volkovych and transferred him to another occupied city in the region. She was shocked. No one had asked her permission to relocate her son. It’s been almost two years since that message, and she still does not know where Volkovych is.”

