Trump Receives Republican Nomination at Fawning Convention

Happy Friday! There’s rich, and then there’s “paying $45 million for a literal stegosaurus” rich.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Trump’s Big Night

MILWAUKEE—As musician Lee Greenwood sang his hit song, “God Bless the U.S.A,” former President Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention, his right ear covered with a bandage, for his first public speech since surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Trump began on a somber note, taking the crowd through a first-person account of the attempt on his life, noting that he would never recount the story a second time because it was “too painful to tell.” The crowd sat in rapt attention as Trump expressed his belief that divine providence was at play in preserving him. “I’ll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God,” he said. “And watching the reports over the last few days, many people say it was a providential moment, probably was.”

As Trump took the stage, two uniformed men also solemnly wheeled out a mannequin draped in the firefighting uniform and helmet of Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old Pennsylvania rally-goer who was fatally shot during the attack on Saturday afternoon that saw two others critically wounded and Trump hit in the ear.

Trump honored Comperatore, the father of two for whom a visitation was held on Thursday, who was shot as he shielded his family. “He was incredible, he was a highly respected former fire chief,” Trump said. “He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.” Trump walked across the stage and kissed Comperatore’s helmet before the crowd held a moment of silence for the slain rally-goer.

It was then that Trump struck the tone of national unity that he had teased in interviews leading up to the convention, promising to …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,124-word story on Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Picking a Fight Over a Rusty Old Ship

It was June 18 the last time the Filipino military was able to resupply the marine garrison aboard a rusted-out, intentionally beached World War II ship on the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The ship was scuttled by the Filipino military 25 years ago in an effort to bolster the island nation’s claim to the submerged reef that China has long contended is part of its self-proclaimed expansive territory in the South China Sea.

The last time the Philippines attempted to resupply the Filipino marines aboard the Sierra Madre, the Chinese Coast Guard intercepted the ships, and a melee ensued. The Chinese vessels seized two Filipino inflatable boats and used machetes and axes to puncture the two Filipino navy boats. One Filipino sailor lost a thumb in the scrum. “This is the first time that we saw the Chinese coast guard carry bolos [a sword], spears, and knives. Our troops had none of those,” said Romeo Brawner, chief of staff of the armed forces of the Philippines, after the attack. “We fought back with our bare hands.”

The submerged reef is closer to the size of the National Mall than an island, per se, but it’s nevertheless become the center of a brewing conflict in what could potentially deteriorate into a hot war between China and the Philippines—which could implicate the United States, with which the Philippines has a mutual defense agreement.

The Philippines beached the Sierra Madre to create an outpost from which they could keep track of China’s three-decadeslong campaign to encroach on Philippine waters. By seizing the shoal—which falls within the Philippines exclusive economic zone—and adjoining atolls and islands controlled by the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations, China hopes to dominate the more than $3 trillion of trade that flows through the South China Sea, as well as to control the region’s bountiful fisheries and vast natural resources.

China has blockaded the ship for months, forcing the Philippines to conduct daring resupply missions in the …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,016-word story on the growing conflict in the South China Sea is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

For Reason magazine, J.D. Tuccille asked: Could more federalism cure what ails the body politic? “If conflict is found in elections that mutually loathing partisans think they can’t afford to lose, maybe the temperature can be turned down by making contests less important,” he wrote. “Vicious rhetoric by candidates may fan the flames of political hatred, recently fueling the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. … If the federal government had a smaller role in our lives, it wouldn’t matter so much who wins control of the White House and Congress. If power is transferred from D.C. to states and localities that are closer to their constituents and easier for dissenters to escape by loading moving trucks, maybe political battles don’t have to be so nasty. … Two and a half centuries on, power has been hoovered up by federal officials who increasingly impose one-size-fits-whoever-is-in-charge policies. That’s a recipe for the political conflict we see around us as people battle to impose their preferred policies and escape those of their enemies.”

In order to educate kids, you have to educate teachers—and ensuring teachers are sufficiently trained and prepared for the classroom continues to pose a problem, Daniel Buck warned in National Affairs. “No novice teacher is armed with the knowledge or skills to run a classroom; it’s simply assumed that they’ll fail early on,” he wrote. “In fact, making it through the blistering first year—the classroom chaos, the unforgiving workloads, the confusing curricula, the daily student insolence—is something of a rite of passage. … The reason for this reality is simple: Our nation’s teacher-preparation system is broken. Our educators enter the profession woefully unprepared for their jobs. … Fixing our broken pipeline of teachers is imperative. The quality of a teacher is the single most important school-related factor in a child’s education—more important than district policy, leadership, or facilities. Effective teachers are associated with quality-of-life indicators as disparate as lower rates of teenage pregnancy and higher savings for retirement. The difference between the best and worst teachers determines months’ worth of learning gains or losses for millions of students every year.”

New York Times: After Biden Flub, Pentagon Spokeswoman Says [Defense Department Secretary Lloyd] Austin Has ‘Absolute Confidence’ in President

Often when a high-level government official faces sharp criticism over a major policy flub or error in judgment, the White House is asked if the president still supports that top aide. On Thursday, those roles were reversed when a Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, was asked for comment after President Biden appeared to forget the name of his own Secretary of Defense on Wednesday, referring to Lloyd J. Austin III as the “Black man” in an interview with Black Entertainment Television.

Politico: Biden Allies Retaliated Against A Dem Who Called For Him To Step Aside

Democrats in Michigan cut off a vulnerable House Democrat from a major part of campaign operations after she called last week for President Joe Biden to step down from the ticket. Officials reversed that decision Thursday, after facing questions from POLITICO.

In the Zeitgeist

“The last sane man on earth,” comedian Bob Newhart, died on Thursday. The Dispatch Slack immediately filled with some of his greatest hits upon learning the news, so here’s just one:

A TMD Farewell

As our interns rotate off their first assignment for the summer to work on other projects at The Dispatch, we’d like to thank Aayush for his great work on TMD these last several weeks. We promise, the news cycle isn’t always this chaotic—just most of the time. We’ll have another intern joining the team next week!

Toeing the Company Line