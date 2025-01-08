There is every reason to believe that an assassination attempt was made on former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. On Sunday afternoon, Assad complained to his security about feeling unwell and having trouble breathing and asked for medical help. Almost immediately after the request, he began to cough violently and began to choke. Assad was given water and this helped to ease the attack a little, but normal breathing was still not restored, and headaches and stomach pains were added to this. By the time the medics arrived, the former Syrian president’s condition was deteriorating. Representatives of the Russian leadership were promptly informed about Bashar al-Assad’s condition. While the medics were providing Assad with first aid, an order was received to treat him at home whenever possible and not to place the “patient” in medical institutions. After first aid was provided, “reinforcements” arrived to the medics and a treatment ward was set up in Assad’s apartment. As of Monday evening, according to the doctors treating him, Bashar al-Assad’s condition is stable and he feels fine. The tests that were taken from the former Syrian president showed traces of exposure to a toxic substance in his body. As reported in the report to the Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, an investigation is underway, but it has not yet been possible to determine how Bashar al-Assad was exposed to the poison.