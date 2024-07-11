Dispatch Live: Christianity and the New Right

Kevin D. Williamson will host a special Dispatch Live to explore Christianity’s influence on the conservative movement. Joining him will be a distinguished lineup: Advisory Opinions co-host David French, Georgetown philosophy professor Paul Miller, National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru, and Michael Wear, founder of the Center for Christianity and Public Life. They’ll delve into the unique religious fervor that defines the New Right.

Next, Catholic apologist Trent Horn, Mark Tooley of the Institute on Religion and Democracy, and The Dispatch’s associate multimedia producer Victoria Holmes will discuss the intricate interplay of faith and political life.

Wrapping up the evening, philosophy professor Kevin Vallier from Bowling Green State University will discuss Catholic integralism. You can expect a compelling exploration of how faith shapes our political landscape.

On the Agenda

Is America a Christian country?

How has conservatism evolved since its founding?

Are American rights inherently religious?

Charitable reads of the New Right?

Divisions within the church

Catholic integralism: a threat to democracy?

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who: Kevin Williamson, David French, Victoria Holmes, Michael Wear, Paul Miller, Mark Tooley, Trent Horn, Kevin Vallier

When: Thursday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Add event to calendar:

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

