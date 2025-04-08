Premium Town Hall: Dispatch Editorial Preview

The late columnist Charles Krauthammer once asserted that “decline is a choice,” not an inevitable outcome dictated by external forces. But rather than resisting decline, the Trump-led American right seems intent on embracing it, abandoning the United States’ role as a global leader, dismantling the free-market system, and encroaching upon the rule of law. At this critical juncture, The Dispatch’s editors have penned a rare editorial criticizing the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine and its overzealous reliance on executive power that are, together, making the United States less secure, less wealthy, and less free.