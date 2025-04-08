Premium Town Hall: Dispatch Editorial Preview

The late columnist Charles Krauthammer once asserted that “decline is a choice,” not an inevitable outcome dictated by external forces. But rather than resisting decline, the Trump-led American right seems intent on embracing it, abandoning the United States’ role as a global leader, dismantling the free-market system, and encroaching upon the rule of law. At this critical juncture, The Dispatch’s editors have penned a rare editorial criticizing the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine and its overzealous reliance on executive power that are, together, making the United States less secure, less wealthy, and less free.
Steve Hayes, Jonah Goldberg, and Kevin Williamson discussed the latest editorial and took questions from premium members during a virtual Premium Town Hall on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
