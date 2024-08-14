Satirical Claim About Walz’s Net Worth Is Being Shared as Legitimate

A satirical social media post claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is worth $138 million and that his daughter has accepted $82,000 in student debt forgiveness has been picked up and recirculated as genuine by other social media users.

The original post comes from the account America – Love it or Leave It, a subsidiary of America’s Last Line of Defense and the page that includes the disclosure “Nothing on this page is real.”

That hasn’t stopped others from sharing the claim as legitimate on various social media platforms.

This claim is false. A 2023 tax return cited by the Wall Street Journal showed that Walz and his wife had a total income of $299,000 in 2023, $135,000 of which came from retirement accounts and teacher pensions. Moreover, Walz owns no stocks or private equity and sold his only piece of real estate, his former home, for less than $315,000 prior to moving into the Minnesota governor’s mansion.

It is unclear if Walz’s 23-year old daughter—who graduated from Montana State University in 2023—was awarded any student debt relief, as those records are not made available to the public.