Video Alleging Voter Fraud in Pennsylvania Actually Shows a Postal Worker Delivering Ballots

A video spreading quickly on social media claims to show that mail-in voting fraud is occurring in Pennsylvania.

“Man Spotted Dropping off an Obscene amount of Ballots at Northampton, PA last minute,” reads one post featuring the video that has more than 6 million views. “The man reportedly has Rhode Island license plate… why Rhode Island Plates in PA?”

“That is a big bin of ballots— WE NEED ANSWERS‼️” says another post that includes the video.

Some of the posts also include an image of a white Volvo with Rhode Island license plates that users say belongs to the man who delivered the ballots.

In the video, a man can be seen entering the Northampton County courthouse in Easton, Pennsylvania, with a bin full of mail-in ballots. “Excuse me, how many ballots are you turning in there?” the man filming the video asks. “You’re supposed to only turn in one ballot per person.”

The man being filmed then places the bin—which is labeled with the words “United States Postal Service”—by a security desk, where he appears to speak with a security officer. “Do you have an affidavit for all those?” the man filming the video asks. A voice off-camera responds, “He’s with the post office.”

Claims that the video is evidence of election fraud are false. The man in the video is a U.S. Postal Service worker.

“We can confirm he is a USPS employee,” a Postal Service representative told The Dispatch Fact Check in an email. “It’s literally the post office doing its job,” Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure told The Dispatch Fact Check. “There couldn’t be anything more legal, ethical, or appropriate.”

According to McClure, the man shown delivering ballots in the video is Charles Narciso Jr., the officer in charge at the post office in Easton. Within the Postal Service, an officer in charge is an employee who has been assigned temporarily to act as postmaster within an office.

The Dispatch Fact Check could not independently verify that the white Volvo mentioned in some of the posts belonged to Narciso, he previously served as a postmaster in Barrington, Rhode Island, and as the officer for Rhode Island’s chapter of the United Postmaster and Managers of America (UPMA). According to a UPMA document viewed by The Dispatch Fact Check, Narciso reported living at a Rhode Island address as recently as May 2024, which could explain why his vehicle still has Rhode Island plates.

The Postal Service will be responsible for handling tens of millions of mail-in ballots during the course of the 2024 election. Beginning on October 21, the Postal Service began deploying “extrordinary measures” to ensure that mail ballots would both be sent out and returned promptly as Election Day approaches. These measures include extra deliveries, special pickups, specialized sorting plans, and local handling and transportation of ballots.

Narciso Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Dispatch Fact Check.