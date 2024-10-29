Video of Trump-Marked Pennsylvania Ballots Being Torn Up Is Not Real

The video is fake, with things such as the color of the envelopes being the wrong shade of green, the paper is not the same quality used by the Bucks County Board of Elections, the envelopes lack a return address, and no employee at Bucks County Board of Election meets the description of the person in the video. Furthermore, no mail-in or absentee ballots have been or will be opened and counted until election day on November 5th.

To us, this is disinformation, aimed at scaring voters and dissuading them from using mail-in ballots or on-demand voting that uses the same mail-in ballot process.

…

Our County Party Chair and staff all voted by mail because we are sure that our system in Bucks County works and is safe.